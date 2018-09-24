24 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) rose 306 percent to $12.14 in pre-market trading following announcement that REDUCE-IT cardiovascular outcomes study of Vascepa capsules met primary endpoint.
- Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) shares rose 22 percent to $12.50 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that the FDA has lifted partial clinical hold on tazemetostat clinical program.
- Intrexon Corporation (NYSE: XON) rose 18 percent to $17.11 after announcing advances in development of its microbial platform to produce cannabinoids for medical uses.
- Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) shares rose 16.7 percent to $3.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 7.14 percent on Friday.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) rose 15.9 percent to $5.10 in pre-market trading.
- Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) rose 8.8 percent to $9.89 in pre-market trading. Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) announced plans to buy Pandora in a $3.5 billion all-stock deal.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) rose 8.3 percent to $3.26 in pre-market trading after declining 11.99 percent on Friday.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) shares rose 8.2 percent to $132 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that Phase 3 study of soliris met its primary endpoint.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) rose 8 percent to $3.25 in pre-market trading after announcing a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer Inc.
- Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE: SA) shares rose 7.5 percent to $12.15 in pre-market.
- Randgold Resources Limited (NASDAQ: GOLD) rose 6.7 percent to $68.18 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to merge with Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: ABX) in a deal worth $18.3 billion.
- MCBC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) rose 5.7 percent to $39.00 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) fell 28.4 percent to $4.00 in pre-market trading. Astrotech posted a Q4 loss of $0.63 per share on sales of $45,000.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) shares fell 19.8 percent to $15.25 in pre-market after surging 80.95 percent on Friday.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) fell 15.5 percent to $2.45 in pre-market trading after rising 34.88 percent on Friday. India Globalization Capital filed prospectus for sale of up to $20 million in common stock, warrants and units.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) fell 14.6 percent to $22.38 in pre-market trading. Altimmune reported that it has been awarded additional $2.5 million in BARDA funding to support nasoshield development.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 13 percent to $107.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 30.25 percent on Friday.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares fell 12.5 percent to $5.38 in pre-market trading after declining 21.66 percent on Friday.
- Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) shares fell 10.2 percent to $3.10 in pre-market trading after climbing 34.77 percent on Friday
- Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LEVB) fell 8.6 percent to $5.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 11.63 percent on Friday.
- AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) fell 7.6 percent to $85.75 in pre-market trading. AnaptysBio reported 'positive' topline data from Phase 2a proof-of-concept clinical trial of etokimab in severe eosinophilic asthma.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares fell 6.5 percent to $6.5 in pre-market trading after dropping 12.58 percent on Friday.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) fell 6.1 percent to $8.55 in pre-market trading after gaining 9.51 percent on Friday.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) shares fell 5.9 percent to $11.70 in pre-market trading after declining 7.51 percent on Friday.
