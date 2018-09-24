52 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) shares gained 80.95 percent to close at $19.00 on Friday after surging 53.28 percent on Thursday.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) shares rose 71.47 percent to close at $5.59.
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) shares jumped 50 percent to close at $24.00 on Friday. Y-mAbs priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- Farfetch Ltd (NYSE: FTCH) shares rose 42.25 percent to close at $28.45. Farfetch priced its IPO at $20 per share.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares gained 34.88 percent to close at $2.90 on Friday after surging 27.22 percent on Thursday.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares rose 34.82 percent to close at $3.33.
- Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) shares gained 34.77 percent to close at $3.45 on Friday after dropping 6.91 percent on Thursday.
- Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE: IDN) shares rose 30.95 percent to close at $2.75.
- Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGC) rose 27.35 percent to close at $7.87 after issuing statement related to merger with affiliates of Cox Oil.
- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG) climbed 24.65 percent to close at $4.40.
- BK Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKTI) rose 24.24 percent to close at $4.10 on Friday.
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) gained 20.67 percent to close at $21.72.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) shares climbed 19.57 percent to close at $4.40.
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) rose 17.96 percent to close at $19.05 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company issued strong Q3 and FY19 earnings guidance.
- Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: IMH) gained 14.76 percent to close at $7.62.
- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) gained 14.29 percent to close at $15.44.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) rose 13.66 percent to close at $6.99.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) rose 12.05 percent to close at $6.60 after the company reported changes in board of directors.
- Mazor Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: MZOR) gained 10.24 percent to close at $58.15 after Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) announced a deal to buy Mazor Robotics for $58.59 per ADS, or $29.25 per ordinary share, in cash for a total value of $1.64 billion, or $1.34 billion, net of Medtronic's existing stake in Mazor and cash acquired.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) shares rose 9.51 percent to close at $9.10.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 8.84 percent to close at $1.60. JP Morgan upgraded Novavax from Underweight to Overweight.
- Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHBK) shares gained 7.22 percent to close at $25.25. Independent Bank Corp subsidiary Rockland Trust announced plans to acquire Blue Hills Bancorp.
- Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: LTS) shares rose 6.75 percent to close at $2.53. Ladenburg named CEO Richard Lampen as Chairman of the Board.
Losers
- GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTXI) shares dipped 92.27 percent to close at $1.80 on Friday after top-line results from the company's ASTRID trial of Enobosarm for women with stress urinary incontinence did not achieve statistical significance in its primary endpoint.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) slipped 56.67 percent to close at $0.2167. Titan Pharma priced its underwritten public offering, with the offering expected to generate gross proceeds of $9.5 million.
- Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH) dropped 36.46 percent to close at $0.61 after the company reported the issuance and sale of 2.261 million shares at $0.65 per share.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 30.25 percent to close at $123.00 on Friday after dropping 17.62 percent on Thursday.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) dropped 26.57 percent to close at $3.51.
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) fell 25.37 percent to close at $2.50 on Friday after gaining 11.67 percent on Thursday.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares dropped 21.66 percent to close at $6.15 on Friday after climbing 79.63 percent on Thursday.
- Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSE: ASM) shares dropped 21.32 percent to close at $0.62 after reporting a common stock offering.
- Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) shares fell 19.89 percent to close at $1.45 after reporting weak preliminary earnings results for its second quarter. The company expects Q2 loss of $0.64 to $0.62 per share and comparable sales to drop around 11.4 percent year-over-year.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) dropped 17.65 percent to close at $2.80.
- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) shares declined 15.34 percent to close at $3.725.
- Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE: URG) shares fell 15.04 percent to close at $0.7872 after reporting a common stock offering.
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) shares fell 15.01 percent to close at $26.78.
- X FINANCIAL (NASDAQ: XYF) shares dropped 14.41 percent to close at $9.50.
- USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) shares fell 13.79 percent to close at $8.75.
- RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) dipped 12.64 percent to close at $7.775.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares dipped 12.58 percent to close at $6.95.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) dipped 12.58 percent to close at $2.85.
- Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) shares dropped 12.19 percent to close at $21.25.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) fell 11.99 percent to close at $3.01 on Friday after rising 17.12 percent on Thursday.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) dipped 11.98 percent to close at $2.94 after the company reported the pricing of $2.5 million registered direct offering priced at the market.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) shares fell 11.71 percent to close at $5.20.
- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) dipped 10.96 percent to close at $39.80. Veritiv priced its 1.5 million share secondary offering of common stock by UWW Holdings.
- Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) shares 10.2 percent to close at $2.20.
- Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) fell 9.19 percent to close at $44.49. Crispr Therapeutics announced it has priced its underwritten public offering of 4.21 million shares at $47.50 per share, a discount to Thursday's closing price of $48.99.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) fell 8.51 percent to close at $30.97 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares fell 8.22 percent to close at $5.25 on Friday after surging 34.91 percent on Thursday.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) slipped 5.77 percent to close at $6.53.
- Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) fell 5.13 percent to close at $10.73 after reporting a 6.5 million share common stock offering.
