40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) climbed 65.6 percent to $3.56 after surging 27.22 percent on Thursday.
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) shares gained 63.3 percent to $26.12. Y-mAbs priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) shares climbed 28.8 percent to $13.52 after surging 53.28 percent on Thursday.
- Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) shares climbed 25.8 percent to $3.22 after dropping 6.91 percent on Thursday.
- Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGC) gained 20.4 percent to $7.44 after issuing statement related to merger with affiliates of Cox Oil.
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) jumped 15.2 percent to $18.60 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company issued strong Q3 and FY19 earnings guidance.
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) rose 12.3 percent to $20.22.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) gained 11 percent to $2.6867.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) gained 10.5 percent to $28.97.
- Mazor Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: MZOR) rose 10.1 percent to $58.06 after Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) announced a deal to buy Mazor Robotics for $58.59 per ADS, or $29.25 per ordinary share, in cash for a total value of $1.64 billion, or $1.34 billion, net of Medtronic's existing stake in Mazor and cash acquired.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) shares rose 9 percent to $9.0564.
- Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: LTS) shares gained 8.9 percent to $2.58. Ladenburg named CEO Richard Lampen as Chairman of the Board.
- Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHBK) shares climbed 8.7 percent to $25.60. Independent Bank Corp subsidiary Rockland Trust announced plans to acquire Blue Hills Bancorp.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) gained 7.3 percent to $6.32 after the company reported changes in board of directors.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) climbed 7.2 percent to $1.58. JP Morgan upgraded Novavax from Underweight to Overweight.
- Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) gained 5.2 percent to $88.59. Guggenheim upgraded Lithia Motors from Neutral to Buy.
Losers
- GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTXI) shares tumbled 92.1 percent to $1.86 after top-line results from the company's ASTRID trial of Enobosarm for women with stress urinary incontinence did not achieve statistical significance in its primary endpoint.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) declined 55.6 percent to $0.2221. Titan Pharma priced its underwritten public offering, with the offering expected to generate gross proceeds of $9.5 million.
- Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH) fell 37.5 percent to $0.6001 after the company reported the issuance and sale of 2.261 million shares at $0.65 per share.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 27.2 percent to $128.50 after dropping 17.62 percent on Thursday.
- Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSE: ASM) shares dropped 24.3 percent to $0.5962 after reporting a common stock offering.
- Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) shares fell 23.8 percent to $1.38 after reporting weak preliminary earnings results for its second quarter. The company expects Q2 loss of $0.64 to $0.62 per share and comparable sales to drop around 11.4 percent year-over-year.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares dropped 23.5 percent to $5.9995 after climbing 79.63 percent on Thursday.
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) climbed 20.2 percent to $2.675 after gaining 11.67 percent on Thursday.
- Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) shares dropped 16.5 percent to $20.20.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares fell 15.6 percent to $4.83 after surging 34.91 percent on Thursday.
- Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE: URG) shares fell 15.2 percent to $0.786 after reporting a common stock offering.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares dipped 14.8 percent to $6.7726.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) shares fell 13.3 percent to $5.11.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) fell 12.5 percent to $29.61 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) dipped 12.1 percent to $39.30. Veritiv priced its 1.5 million share secondary offering of common stock by UWW Holdings.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) dropped 11.2 percent to $3.0201.
- Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE: DXF) shares declined 10.7 percent to $4.333.
- Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) shares 10.2 percent to $2.20.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) dipped 9.3 percent to $3.03 after the company reported the pricing of $2.5 million registered direct offering priced at the market.
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) shares fell 9.3 percent to $28.58.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) dropped 8.1 percent to $6.3699.
- Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) fell 7.7 percent to $45.24. Crispr Therapeutics announced it has priced its underwritten public offering of 4.21 million shares at $47.50 per share, a discount to Thursday's closing price of $48.99.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) fell 7.6 percent to $3.16 after rising 17.12 percent on Thursday.
- Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) fell 6.2 percent to $10.61 after reporting a 6.5 million share common stock offering.
