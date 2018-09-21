Boeing Co(NYSE: BA) recently clinched a modification contract for procuring aircraft armament equipment to support 12 of the 40th lot's F/A-18E/F and 14 of the 41st lot's EA-18G jets. Work related to the deal is scheduled to be completed by November 2022.

Valued at $40.3 million, the contract was awarded by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland. Majority of the work will be executed in Meza, AZ; St. Louis, MO and Grand Rapids, MI.

Boeing will utilize fiscal 2016 and 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds to complete the task.

Related Links:

Lockheed Martin Wins $58M Spare Parts Deal For CH-53K Copter

Raytheon Clinches $36M Deal To Support APG-79 Radar System