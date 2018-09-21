Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Boeing Secures $40M Navy Deal To Aid F/A-18 And EA-18 Programs
Zacks , Zacks  
September 21, 2018 6:47pm   Comments
Share:
Related BA
Gain Altitude With This Aerospace ETF
Air Of Cautious Optimism To Start Day On Positive China Talk, Easing Price Fears
Dow Jones Average Leads A Mixed Market; Why Volume Soared Friday (Investor's Business Daily)

Boeing Co(NYSE: BA) recently clinched a modification contract for procuring aircraft armament equipment to support 12 of the 40th lot's F/A-18E/F and 14 of the 41st lot's EA-18G jets. Work related to the deal is scheduled to be completed by November 2022.

Valued at $40.3 million, the contract was awarded by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland. Majority of the work will be executed in Meza, AZ; St. Louis, MO and Grand Rapids, MI.

Boeing will utilize fiscal 2016 and 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds to complete the task.

Related Links:

Lockheed Martin Wins $58M Spare Parts Deal For CH-53K Copter

Raytheon Clinches $36M Deal To Support APG-79 Radar System

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Posted-In: contributor contributorsNews Contracts

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (BA)

Gain Altitude With This Aerospace ETF
Air Of Cautious Optimism To Start Day On Positive China Talk, Easing Price Fears
Solid Employment Report, But Tech Selloff Enters Fourth Day
The Week Ahead: Mr. Dorsey Goes To Washington, Employment And Wage Data On Tap
Boeing Secures Air Force Deal To Modify F-15 Program
Fed On Center Stage As Jackson Hole Meeting Starts, With Powell Speech Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on BA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Lockheed Martin Wins $58M Spare Parts Deal For CH-53K Copter

U.S. Dollar Recovers Ground Ahead Of Fed Meeting: What The Global Markets Are Looking Out For This Weekend