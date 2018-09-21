Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lockheed Martin Wins $58M Spare Parts Deal For CH-53K Copter
Zacks , Zacks  
September 21, 2018 6:47pm   Comments
Share:
Related LMT
Gain Altitude With This Aerospace ETF
Lockheed Martin Wins $50M Joint Air-To-Ground Missiles Deal
Defense stocks down for second day as North Korea seeks denuclearization (Seeking Alpha)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) recently secured a $58.4-million contract for the delivery of 866 interim spare parts. The spare parts will be used for the repair and maintenance of CH-53K aircraft's 2nd lot. The contract was awarded by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland.

Work related to the deal will be carried out in Stratford, CT; Redmond, WA; Quebec, Canada; and various other locations within and outside the United States. The entire task is expected to be completed by January 2021. Lockheed Martin will utilize fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds for completing the task.

Related Links:

Raytheon Clinches $36M Deal To Support APG-79 Radar System

Boeing Secures $40M Navy Deal To Aid F/A-18 And EA-18 Programs

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Posted-In: contributor contributorsNews Contracts

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (LMT)

Gain Altitude With This Aerospace ETF
Lockheed Martin Wins $50M Joint Air-To-Ground Missiles Deal
Huntington Ingalls Has A Leadership Position In Defense, Buckingham Says In Bullish Initiation
Barron's Picks And Pans: Alibaba, Tesla, Viacom, More
Solid Employment Report, But Tech Selloff Enters Fourth Day
Lockheed Martin Wins $250M Deal For F-35 Lightning Program
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on LMT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Boeing Secures $40M Navy Deal To Aid F/A-18 And EA-18 Programs