Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) recently secured a $58.4-million contract for the delivery of 866 interim spare parts. The spare parts will be used for the repair and maintenance of CH-53K aircraft's 2nd lot. The contract was awarded by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland.

Work related to the deal will be carried out in Stratford, CT; Redmond, WA; Quebec, Canada; and various other locations within and outside the United States. The entire task is expected to be completed by January 2021. Lockheed Martin will utilize fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds for completing the task.

