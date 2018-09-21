56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) surged 79.63 percent to close at $7.85 on Thursday after surging 54.96 percent on Wednesday.
- Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) shares climbed 59.36 percent to close at $26.23 on Thursday after surging 285.48 percent on Wednesday.
- Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB) shares gained 58.7 percent to close at $36.50. Eventbrite priced its IPO at $23 per share.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares surged 53.62 percent to close at $7.95 on Thursday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals expanded target indications by adding more than 600 compounds focused on the endocannabinoid system from Jenrin Discovery.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) gained 53.28 percent to close at $10.50 on Thursday.
- Elanco Animal Health Inc (NASDAQ: ELAN) rose 50 percent to close at $36.00. Elanco Animal Health priced its IPO at $24 per share.
- Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LEVB) shares gained 44.63 percent to close at $6.19.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) shares rose 35.4 percent to close at $5.89.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) gained 34.91 percent to close at $5.72.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) rose 27.94 percent to close at $26.10.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) surged 27.22 percent to close at $2.15. The company is engaged in the development of cannabis-related therapies for several medical conditions and the stock is likely moving in sympathy with the cannabis stock rally.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares rose 26.56 percent to close at $19.11. The FDA posted analysis indicating no new or unexpected safety risks associated with nuplazid for hallucinations and delusions of Parkinson's disease.
- Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) gained 24.37 percent to close at $2.45. Ossen Innovation posted 1H earnings of $0.24 per share on sales of $70 million.
- Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE: LOMA) gained 22.65 percent to close at $10.18.
- NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) shares rose 18.51 percent to close at $5.025.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares gained 17.62 percent to close at $2.47.
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNAT) rose 17.37 percent to close at $5.54.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) climbed 17.12 percent to close at $3.42 on Thursday after gaining 11.03 percent on Wednesday.
- American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) surged 16.16 percent to close at $7.33.
- Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) gained 15.72 percent to close at $11.63 on Thusrday after announcing plans to acquire Dunbar Mechanical, Inc. for $20.2 million.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) gained 15.7 percent to close at $2.80.
- Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE: SYN) shares rose 15.14 percent to close at $2.35.
- FTE Networks, Inc. (NYSE: FTNW) gained 15 percent to close at $11.27. FTE Networks subsidiary, CrossLayer, signed an agreement to install data network and provide communications services to Chicago Office Tower.
- One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) rose 14.59 percent to close at $4.24.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) shares gained 14.55 percent to close at $6.93 following preliminary results from its cancer combination trial.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) surged 14.14 percent to close at $5.65.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) gained 14.05 percent to close at $2.76.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) climbed 13.8 percent to close at $4.70.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) rose 13.4 percent to close at $5.50 following 13G filing showing a new 5.12 percent stake from MintBroker/Guy Gentile.
- Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ: PTE) climbed 13.37 percent to close at $22.81.
- Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) shares climbed 13.21 percent to close at $9.00.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) shares rose 10.36 percent to close at $8.31.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) rose 9.8 percent to close at $2.80. Cocrystal Pharma completed patient enrollment in Phase 2a study evaluating CC-31244 for ultra-short treatment of hepatitis C.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) gained 8.59 percent to close at $4.55 after surging 7.44 percent on Wednesday.
- Jones Energy, Inc. (NYSE: JONE) gained 7.83 percent to close at $5.37.
- The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) gained 7.63 percent to close at $26.37. Baird upgraded Manitowoc from Neutral to Outperform.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) gained 7.59 percent to close at $3.26.
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) rose 6.85 percent to close at $39.80 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Wednesday.
- First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) surged 4.9 percent to close at $9.04. Bank of America upgraded First Bancorp from Neutral to Buy.
Losers
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares slipped 17.62 percent to close at $176.35 after climbing 38.12 percent on Wednesday.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) shares dipped 16.83 percent to close at $6.87.
- OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMED) shares declined 14.29 percent to close at $2.40 after the company offered an update on Navicixizumab partnership.
- Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) dropped 12.96 percent to close at $91.95 after the company reported weaker-than-expected profit for its fourth quarter.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares declined 11.57 percent to close at $41.66. Piper Jaffray downgraded Stitch Fix from Overweight to Neutral.
- Seaspan Corporation (NYSE: SSW) declined 10.37 percent to close at $8.21.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) fell 8.14 percent to close at $3.95.
- William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH) shares dropped 7.77 percent to close at $17.20. Wedbush downgraded William Lyon Homes from Outperform to Neutral.
- Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) fell 7.76 percent to close at $24.73.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) shares dropped 7.52 percent to close at $3.32.
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) shares fell 7.45 percent to close at $4.35.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) fell 7.28 percent to close at $2.42.
- Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) fell 6.53 percent to close at $133.81. Red Hat reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weak outlook for the current quarter.
- Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) shares slipped 6.25 percent to close at $32.71. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bruker from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) fell 5.59 percent to close at $48.99 after reporting a $200 million common stock offering.
- Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) shares dropped 4.53 percent to close at $26.58. Cowen & Co. downgraded Skechers from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE: RRTS) shares fell 4.35 percent to close at $1.10 after reporting a $450 million rights offering.
Posted-In: Losers Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.