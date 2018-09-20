6 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session

Gainers:

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) shares are up 12 percent after the company reported a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 41 cents per share, beating estimates by 12 cents. Sales came in at $875.8 million, beating estimates by $2.1 million. The company issued strong Q3 and FY19 earnings guidance.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OPNT) shares are up 7 percent after announcing a $4.6-million contract to accelerate development of OPNT003 for the treatment of opioid overdoses.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $3.53, beating estimates by 19 cents. Sales came in at $8.44 billion, beating estimates by $190 million.

Losers:

United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ: UNFI) shares are down 10 percent. Fourth quarter earnings came in at 76 cents per share, missing estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $2.592 billion, missing estimates by $18 million. FY19 guidance fell in-line with the consensus.

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ: JRSH) shares are down 10 percent. No news was immediately available.

Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares are down 6 percent. Shares gained over 13 percent in the regular trading session.