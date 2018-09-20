Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 20, 2018 6:23pm   Comments
Share:
Related SCS
Earnings Scheduled For September 20, 2018
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
After Hours Gainers / Losers (09/20/2018) (Seeking Alpha)
Related OPNT
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Box Falls On Weak Outlook; Glaukos Shares Surge
Opiant nabs BARDA funding up to $4.6M for opioid overdose med; shares up 7% after hours (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers:

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) shares are up 12 percent after the company reported a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 41 cents per share, beating estimates by 12 cents. Sales came in at $875.8 million, beating estimates by $2.1 million. The company issued strong Q3 and FY19 earnings guidance.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OPNT) shares are up 7 percent after announcing a $4.6-million contract to accelerate development of OPNT003 for the treatment of opioid overdoses.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $3.53, beating estimates by 19 cents. Sales came in at $8.44 billion, beating estimates by $190 million.

Losers:

United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ: UNFI) shares are down 10 percent. Fourth quarter earnings came in at 76 cents per share, missing estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $2.592 billion, missing estimates by $18 million. FY19 guidance fell in-line with the consensus.

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ: JRSH) shares are down 10 percent. No news was immediately available.

Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares are down 6 percent. Shares gained over 13 percent in the regular trading session.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AYTU + JRSH)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Progenics Posts Mixed Trial Results, Antitrust Nod For Galapagos-MorphoSys Collaboration, New CEO For Biopharmx
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Advaxis Posts Narrower Loss, Endocyte Announces $175M Offering, Leadership Transition At Insulet
25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Edges Lower; Acorda Therapeutics Shares Plunge
30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SCS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

How AMC Plans To Reanimate 'The Walking Dead' For 10 More Years