AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) has plans to extend the lifespan of the zombie apocalypse series "The Walking Dead."

What Happened

Another decade of production with movies, television shows and graphic novels are in the works, according to Bloomberg.

The company also intends to create content for a streaming service or television network with the potential for spinoffs, the report said.

Scott Gimple, a producer for "The Walking Dead," as well as Charlie Collier, the president of the AMC channel, are overseeing the development and business sides of the endeavor, Bloomberg reported.

Why It’s Important

Several other franchises, like Marvel and Star Trek, have paved the path to pursuing multiplatform content strategies.

Last year, Marvel Launched the animation franchise “Marvel Rising” featuring characters like Inferno, Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel.

The Star Trek franchise has also released numerous spinoffs like "Star Trek: Challenger," "Star Trek: New Frontier" and "Stargazer" since the original release in 1966.

As of 2017, "The Walking Dead" averages over 11 million viewers per episode, usually between the ages of 18-49. This demographic is important, as it's tilted toward the millennial generation.

Based on a study conducted by the Pew Research Center, six in 10 young adults ages 18-29 primarily use streaming services to watch shows and movies.

"The Walking Dead" series could gain viewers and publicity with its shift into the quickly changing entertainment space.

What’s Next

AMC has deliberated over employing a partner to execute the plans — that will facilitate global exposure, according to Bloomberg. AMC currently licenses "Fear The Walking Dead" to Hulu and "The Walking Dead" to Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX).

These plans may also include the addition of new apparel and merchandise product lines. "Walking Dead" merchandise is sold by Funko Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO), as well as Hot Topic and Gold Label.

AMC shares were up 0.48 percent at $20.75 at the close Thursday.

Photo courtesy of AMC.