40 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) shares surged 85.1 percent to $30.46 after surging 285.48 percent on Wednesday.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) gained 42 percent to $6.20 after surging 54.96 percent on Wednesday.
- Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) rose 41.6 percent to $2.7904. Ossen Innovation posted 1H earnings of $0.24 per share on sales of $70 million.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares climbed 33.9 percent to $6.93. Corbus Pharmaceuticals expanded target indications by adding more than 600 compounds focused on the endocannabinoid system from Jenrin Discovery.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) surged 27.9 percent to $8.76.
- NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) shares gained 24 percent to $5.2579.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares rose 22.5 percent to $2.5725.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) shares gained 17.5 percent to $5.11.
- Jones Energy, Inc. (NYSE: JONE) surged 16 percent to $5.78.
- Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) shares gained 15.4 percent to $9.17.
- Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LEVB) shares rose 15.1 percent to $4.93.
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) shares jumped 14.5 percent to $5.76.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) shares climbed 13.8 percent to $8.5706.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) gained 13.4 percent to $3.31 after gaining 11.03 percent on Wednesday.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) climbed 11.2 percent to $1.88. The company is engaged in the development of cannabis-related therapies for several medical conditions and the stock is likely moving in sympathy with the cannabis stock rally.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares rose 10.5 percent to $9.3899 after climbing 10.68 percent on Wednesday.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) gained 10.2 percent to $2.81. Cocrystal Pharma completed patient enrollment in Phase 2a study evaluating CC-31244 for ultra-short treatment of hepatitis C.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) surged 7.3 percent to $3.25.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) rose 6.9 percent to $57.68 after gaining 3.81 percent on Wednesday.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) gained 6.2 percent to $5.15 following 13G filing showing a new 5.12 percent stake from MintBroker/Guy Gentile.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) rose 5.7 percent to $4.43 after surging 7.44 percent on Wednesday.
- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) rose 5.3 percent to $4.00 after the company reported milestone payment in cancer immunotherapy collaboration with Bayer.
- The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) gained 5.2 percent to $25.76. Baird upgraded Manitowoc from Neutral to Outperform.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) rose 5.1 percent to $3.32. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Westport Fuel with a Buy rating.
- First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) surged 5 percent to $9.045. Bank of America upgraded First Bancorp from Neutral to Buy.
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) rose 4.1 percent to $38.775 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Wednesday.
Losers
- Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE: RRTS) shares declined 13.9 percent to $0.9901 after reporting a $450 million rights offering.
- OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMED) shares dropped 13.6 percent to $2.42 after the company offered an update on Navicixizumab partnership.
- Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) fell 13.1 percent to $91.80 after the company reported weaker-than-expected profit for its fourth quarter.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares dipped 12.4 percent to $41.26. Piper Jaffray downgraded Stitch Fix from Overweight to Neutral.
- Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: RLM) shares declined 12.2 percent to $4.20.
- Seaspan Corporation (NYSE: SSW) dropped 10 percent to $8.285.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 8.4 percent to $196.00 after climbing 38.12 percent on Wednesday.
- William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH) shares dipped 7.7 percent to $17.22. Wedbush downgraded William Lyon Homes from Outperform to Neutral.
- Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) fell 7.1 percent to $28.45 after reporting a 6 million share offering of common stock by selling shareholders.
- Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) shares slipped 7.1 percent to $32.410. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bruker from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE: CVIA) dropped 6.5 percent to $9.145.
- Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) fell 6.2 percent to $48.68 after reporting a $200 million common stock offering.
- Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) fell 5.3 percent to $135.57. Red Hat reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weak outlook for the current quarter.
- Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) shares dropped 4.8 percent to $26.52. Cowen & Co. downgraded Skechers from Outperform to Market Perform.
