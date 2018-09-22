The IPO Outlook For The Week: Smart Appliances, A Language App and Drugmakers

For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT) will issue 11.4 million shares between $9 and $11 Tuesday on the Nasdaq. Headquartered in China, the Xiaomi subsidiary manufacturers smart-home appliances including refrigerators, dishwashers and stoves.

Arco Platform Ltd. (ARCE) will issue more than 11.1 million shares between $15.50 and $17.50 Wednesday on the Nasdaq. The Brazilian education company provides virtual learning tools to more than 405,000 domestic students in more than 1,100 schools.

Capital Bancorp Inc (CBNK) will issue nearly 2.23 million shares between $12.50 and $14.50 Wednesday on the Nasdaq. The 19-year-old bank operates five branches in Maryland, D.C. and Virginia to supplement nationwide credit card and mortgage services.

Cootek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) will issue 4.35 million shares between $12 and $14 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. Founded in 2008, the Shanghai tech company has more than 170 patent applications and grants for its mobile apps and AI products, including the TouchPal Keyboard and TouchPal Phonebook.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) will issue more than 4.4 million shares between $16 and $18 Wednesday on the Nasdaq. Entasis spun off from AstraZeneca plc (AZN) in 2015 to treat multidrug-resistant infections.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC (NARVN) will issue nearly 6.7 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. Based in New England, the biotech company leverages proprietary protein technology in its oncological and neurological therapies.

Laix Inc. (LAIX) will issue 5.75 million shares between $11.50 and $13.50 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The Shanghai firm’s app offers English language instruction through games and vocal training courses.

RA Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) will issue more than 3.3 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. Since 2002, the medtech company has developed and commercialized laser tools to treat vascular and dermatological diseases.

Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO) will issue 5 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. Based in San Francisco, Sutro develops and manufactures therapies in oncological and autoimmune indications.

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) will issue 10 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The urology-focused biotech develops candidates for overactive bladder and irritable bowel syndrome.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (GRTS) will issue more than 6.07 million shares between $13 and $15 Friday on the Nasdaq. Headquartered in California, the oncology-focused biotech develops immunotherapy products for solid tumors.

