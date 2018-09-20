30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) rose 23.3 percent to $5.39 in pre-market trading after surging 54.96 percent on Wednesday.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) rose 15.4 percent to $3.37 in pre-market trading after gaining 11.03 percent on Wednesday.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) shares rose 13.2 percent to $3.87 in pre-market trading.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 11.5 percent to $238.75 in pre-market trading after surging 38.12 percent on Wednesday.
- KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM) shares rose 10 percent to $22.10 in pre-market trading after declining 2.85 percent on Wednesday.
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) rose 8.5 percent to $40.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Wednesday.
- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) rose 7.9 percent to $4.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported milestone payment in cancer immunotherapy collaboration with Bayer.
- Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) rose 7.8 percent to $2.20 in pre-market trading. Ossen Innovation posted 1H earnings of $0.24 per share on sales of $70 million.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) rose 7.6 percent to $4.51 in pre-market trading after surging 7.44 percent on Wednesday.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) shares rose 7.2 percent to $5.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.11 percent on Wednesday.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 6.7 percent to $13.54 in pre-market trading after reporting a partnership with Aleafia for medical cannabis sleep study.
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MACK) shares rose 5.8 percent to $6.00 in pre-market after receiving a $5 million milestone payment from Shire..
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares rose 4.7 percent to $8.90 in pre-market trading after climbing 10.68 percent on Wednesday.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) rose 4.5 percent to $56.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.81 percent on Wednesday.
- Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) rose 4.4 percent to $123.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and raised its FY19 guidance.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) rose 4.1 percent to $2.79 in pre-market trading after climbing 19.11 percent on Wednesday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) fell 15 percent to $14.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 285.48 percent on Wednesday.
- Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) shares fell 13.5 percent to $5.41 in pre-market trading after reporting a $30-million common stock offering. The company’s shares climbed over 52 percent Wednesday after the company announced an agreement with Takeda for joint development of CD38-targeted ETB for multiple myeloma treatment.
- Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) fell 9.2 percent to $96.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected profit for its fourth quarter.
- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) fell 8.3 percent to $15 in pre-market trading.
- Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) fell 7 percent to $4.05 in pre-market trading after climbing 13.16 percent on Wednesday.
- Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) fell 5.7 percent to $135.00 in pre-market trading. Red Hat reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weak outlook for the current quarter.
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) shares fell 5.3 percent to $4.45 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.05 percent on Wednesday.
- MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMS) fell 5 percent to $7.27 in pre-market trading after announcing a $2 million share buyback plan.
- Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) fell 4.6 percent to $49.53 in pre-market trading after reporting a $200 million common stock offering.
- Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE: RRTS) shares fell 4.4 percent to $1.10 in pre-market trading after reporting a $450 million rights offering.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) shares fell 4.4 percent to $17.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.71 percent on Wednesday.
- GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) shares fell 4.1 percent to $32.60 in pre-market.
- Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN) fell 4.1 percent to $4.76 in pre-market trading.
- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) shares fell 3.5 percent to $36.00 in pre-market trading after rising 3.18 percent on Wednesday.
Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.