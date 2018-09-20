Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2018 5:50am   Comments
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Philly Fed manufacturing index for September is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on existing home sales for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The index of leading economic indicators for August is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

