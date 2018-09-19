9 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session

Gainers:

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) shares are up 6 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 69 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $625 million, beating estimates by $4 million.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares are up 6 percent. No news was immediately available.

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) shares are up 5 percent. No news was immediately available.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DCPH) shares are up 3 percent. No news was immediately available.

Utah Medical Products, Inc (NASDAQ: UTMD) shares are up 3 percent. No news was immediately available.

Losers:

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ: MTEM) shares are down 12 percent after reporting a $30-million common stock offering.

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares are down 6 percent. Shares gained a remarkable 38 percent in the regular trading session.

Bristow Group Inc (NYSE: BRS) shares are down 4 percent. No news was immediately available.

SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (NYSE: SSW) shares are down 4 percent. No news was immediately available.