9 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 19, 2018 4:50pm   Comments
Gainers:

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) shares are up 6 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 69 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $625 million, beating estimates by $4 million.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares are up 6 percent. No news was immediately available.

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) shares are up 5 percent. No news was immediately available.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DCPH) shares are up 3 percent. No news was immediately available.

Utah Medical Products, Inc (NASDAQ: UTMD) shares are up 3 percent. No news was immediately available.

Losers:

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ: MTEM) shares are down 12 percent after reporting a $30-million common stock offering.

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares are down 6 percent. Shares gained a remarkable 38 percent in the regular trading session.

Bristow Group Inc (NYSE: BRS) shares are down 4 percent. No news was immediately available.

SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (NYSE: SSW) shares are down 4 percent. No news was immediately available.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

