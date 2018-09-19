24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Command Security Corporation (NYSE: MOC) rose 42.1 percent to $2.70 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by Prosegur for $2.85 per share.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 35.5 percent to $210.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 28.95 percent on Tuesday.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares rose 16.7 percent to $3.29 in pre-market trading after surging 22.61 percent on Tuesday.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) rose 13.1 percent to $24.15 in pre-market trading after climbing 16.99 percent on Tuesday.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 9.2 percent to $12.62 in pre-market trading after surging 13.56 percent on Tuesday.
- Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) rose 7.7 percent to $4.60 in pre-market trading. Neptune confirmed its name change to Neptune Wellness Solutions.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) rose 7.5 percent to $55.80 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.77 percent on Tuesday.
- 3Pea International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPNL) rose 7.1 percent to $5.30 in pre-market trading after surging 8.08 percent on Tuesday.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) shares rose 6.5 percent to $2.77 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.54 percent on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Mechel from Sell to Neutral.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) rose 5.8 percent to $5.15 in pre-market trading.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) shares rose 5.6 percent to $2.08 in pre-market after the company reported a five-year extended and amended $275 million credit agreement.
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) shares rose 5.4 percent to $20.50 in pre-market trading after climbing 87.30 percent on Tuesday.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) rose 5.2 percent to $7.94 in pre-market trading after climbing 14.74 percent on Tuesday. Credit Suisse upgraded SunPower from Neutral to Outperform and raises the price target from $8 to $10.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CEL) rose 5 percent to $4.00 in pre-market trading after declining 1.30 percent on Tuesday.
- Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) rose 4.7 percent to $66.73 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.07 percent on Tuesday.
Losers
- IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) fell 7.1 percent to $1.59 in pre-market trading. IZEA priced its 1.407 million shares at $1.50 per share for gross proceeds of $2.111 million.
- Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE: PAH) shares fell 4.3 percent to $12.25 in pre-market trading. Citigroup downgraded Platform Specialty from Buy to Neutral.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) fell 4.3 percent to $18.18 in pre-market trading after rising 1.82 percent on Tuesday.
- Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) fell 4 percent to $5.40 in pre-market trading. Credit Suisse upgraded Nokia from Neutral to Outperform.
- EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ: EVOP) fell 3.8 percent to $25.25 in pre-market trading after reporting an offering of 6.022 million shares.
- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) fell 3.3 percent to $60.85 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.21 percent on Tuesday.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) shares fell 2.7 percent to $4.39 in pre-market trading after declining 1.10 percent on Tuesday.
- Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP) shares fell 2.4 percent to $30.74 in pre-market after announcing plans to issue CDN$300 million green bond.
- LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) shares fell 2.2 percent to $99.90 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan downgraded LyondellBasell from Neutral to Underweight.
