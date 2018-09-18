Market Overview

7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 18, 2018 6:14pm   Comments
Gainers:

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares are up 5 percent. In the regular trading session, shares gained 29 percent after receiving U.S. approval to import a medical cannabis study drug for a clinical trial at UC San Diego.

Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: UBX) shares are up 5 percent. No news was immediately available.

FTE Networks Inc (NYSE: FTNW) shares are up 4 percent. No news was immediately available.

Level Brands Inc (NYSE: LEVB) shares are up 3 percent. No news was immediately available.

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares are up 2 percent. No news was immediately available.

Losers:

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) shares are down 7 percent. No news was immediately available. 

CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) shares are down 4 percent. No news was immediately available.

