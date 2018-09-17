6 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session

Gainers:

Aurora Mobile Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: JG) shares are up 5 percent. No news was immediately available.

Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) shares are up 5 percent. No news was immediately available.

Losers:

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) shares are down 6 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 71 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales missed estimates by $117 million, coming in at $9.193 billion. The company also announced it was adding $12 billion to its buyback plan.

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE: DBD) shares are down 5 percent. No news was immediately available.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) shares are down 3 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $3.46, missing estimates by 36 cents. Sales came in at $17.1 billion, beating estimates by $220 million. The company raised its FY19 earnings outlook and reaffirmed FY19 sales growth of 9 percent.

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) shares are down 3 percent; earlier in the day Barclays maintained an

Overweight rating on the company and raised its price target from $79 to $105.