36 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Senomyx Inc. (NASDAQ: SNMX) surged 41.9 percent to $1.49 after Firmenich announced plans to acquire Senomyx for $1.50 per share in cash.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) shares climbed 34.6 percent to $6.97 following a press release highlighting the company's new OneClick Apple Premium Reseller store in the Dominican Republic.
- Quantum Corporation (NYSE: QTM) shares rose 23.4 percent to $2.48.
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) gained 18.2 percent to $2.5637.
- Select Income REIT (NASDAQ: SIR) shares gained 14.8 percent to $23.03. Government Properties Income Trust and Select Income REIT agreed to merge to create a real estate investment trust.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) rose 12.6 percent to $16.52.
- Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) climbed 11.1 percent to $2.5440.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) gained 10.5 percent to $3.7299.
- Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) climbed 10.2 percent to $4.210 after the company disclosed that it has received a Confirmation of Readiness letter from Health Canada in regard to its application to become a Licensed Producer under the ACMPR.
- Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) shares gained 10 percent to $11.56.
- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) shares jumped 9.9 percent to $6.6567.
- Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) rose 9.8 percent to $12.06.
- SAFE T GRP LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ: SFET) gained 9.4 percent to $10.95 after the company earlier announced a strategic partnership with esc Aerospace and announced the receipt of its first purchase order for a software-defined perimeter product order in Germany.
- Cray Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAY) climbed 8.8 percent to $23.125.
- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) rose 8.7 percent to $2.50 after the company announced a Memorandum of Understanding with Doosan Heavy Industries to explore technologies for nuclear reactors.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) surged 8.5 percent to $20.1860.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) gained 7.8 percent to $2.07. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Titan Medical with an Outperform rating.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) rose 5.3 percent to $19.03. Raymond James upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from Underperform to Market Perform.
- Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) gained 5.1 percent to $55.67. B. Riley FBR upgraded Malibu Boats from Neutral to Buy.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) surged 4.8 percent to $23.93. The Israeli drugmaker's migraine drug was approved late Friday. Teva said the FDA approved Ajovy, chemically a fremanezumab-vfrm injection, for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults.
- InspireMD Inc (NYSE: NSPR) gained 4.3 percent to $0.1983 after the company was issued two new patents covering its MicroNet stent jacket and related drug and related drug eluting Technology.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) shares dropped 26.1 percent to $11.80 after climbing 128.14 percent on Friday.
- Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM) shares fell 22.5 percent to $13.38.
- Torm Plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) shares tumbled 20.3 percent to $5.65.
- Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE: GOV) shares dipped 19.7 percent to $13.5701. Government Properties Income Trust and Select Income REIT (NASDAQ: SIR) agreed to merge to create a real estate investment trust.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares fell 15 percent to $40.53.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) dropped 13 percent to $13.77.
- Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PRNB) dropped 12 percent to $28.74 after rising 92.06 percent on Friday. Principia Biopharma priced its IPO at $17 per share on Friday.
- MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMS) declined 11.5 percent to $7.25. MAM Software Group reported Q4 earnings of $0.08 per share on sales of $9.53 million. The company expects FY19 sales growth of 10 percent and adjusted EBITDA of $6.2 million to $6.7 million.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares dipped 10.3 percent to $8.88 after dropping 14.66 percent on Friday.
- Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN) dropped 7.1 percent to $8.450.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) fell 6.9 percent to $8.02 after dropping 15.60 percent on Friday.
- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) dropped 6.7 percent to $23.95. JMP Securities downgraded Revance Therapeutics from Market Outperform to Market Perform.
- LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) fell 6 percent to $8.705.
- Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE: ST) shares declined 5.5 percent to $49.83. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sensata from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) fell 5.5 percent to $25.63 after dropping 2.34 percent on Friday.
Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.