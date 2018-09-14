Market Overview

32 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2018 12:31pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEIM) shares gained 17 percent to $9.21. Frequency Electronics reported Q1 net income of $31,000 on sales of $11 million.
  • Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: RLGT) climbed 15.1 percent to $5.2934 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Thursday.
  • CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) gained 14 percent to $3.6001 after the company disclosed that it has received $5.4 million from warrant exercises.
  • Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD) rose 13.4 percent to $1.3721 after the company reported a Q2 net loss of $508 million, or $4.68 per share. Its sales dropped 25.6 percent to $3.18 billion, while same-store sales slipped 3.9 percent.
  • Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) gained 12.1 percent to $26.05 after the company announced it will buy back $50 million of its stock at $28 per share.
  • Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CSBR) gained 11.8 percent to $9.48 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
  • Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) rose 11.4 percent to $2.45. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Genprex with a Buy rating.
  • Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) climbed 10.4 percent to $4.249.
  • Invitae Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTA) gained 9.1 percent to $14.86.
  • Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) climbed 8.8 percent to $21.75.
  • argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) shares rose 7.2 percent to $95.78. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on argenx with a Buy rating.
  • Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) rose 7.2 percent to $4.81.
  • Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: KFS) shares gained 6.7 percent to $3.095.
  • Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELC) gained 6.7 percent to $27.05.
  • Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) shares rose 5.6 percent to $20.91. Realogy Holdings will replace Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) in the S&P MidCap 400 on Thursday, September 20.
  • CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) rose 5 percent to $1.71. The company announced $5 million in new Hermetic Packaging Business orders from Key Customers.
  • Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) gained 3 percent to $276.45 after the company late Thursday reported a Q3 earnings beat.

 

Losers

  • TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ: TMSR) shares tumbled 23.9 percent to $2.74.
  • IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) dipped 16.8 percent to $6.45. IRIDEX priced its 1.67 million share common stock offering at $6 per share.
  • China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) dropped 11.1 percent to $2.09.
  • DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) shares fell 10.6 percent to $2.9492 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results.
  • Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) shares dropped 10.5 percent to $3.07.
  • SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) dipped 10.2 percent to $3.53.
  • NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) fell 9.7 percent to $25.370.
  • Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) shares fell 9.4 percent to $27.16 after rising 30.03 percent on Thursday.
  • Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) dipped 8.7 percent to $20.38 after analysts at JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $22 to $20.
  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares dropped 8.4 percent to $2.665.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 7.8 percent to $110.3868 after surging 14.11 percent on Thursday.
  • Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares fell 6.8 percent to $47.70. Baird downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from Outperform to Neutral.
  • PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) dropped 6.5 percent to $22.45. PGT Innovations priced its 7 million share offering at $23 per share.
  • Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) shares dipped 5.6 percent to $2.21.
  • DDR Corp. (NYSE: DDR) fell 5.5 percent to $13.530. Citigroup downgraded DDR from Buy to Neutral.

