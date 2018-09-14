The IPO Outlook For The Week: Eventbrite, Animal Health And Luxury Fashion

For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud.

X Financial (XYF) will issue 11 million shares between $9 and $11 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. The online financial firm provides loan, insurance and investment services to Chinese clients.

Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) will issue more than 3.3 million shares between $18 and $21 Thursday on the Nasdaq. Headquartered in Oklahoma, the 117-year-old financial institution operates eight sites in Texas, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) will issue 62.9 million shares between $20 and $23 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. Since spinning off Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) in 1954, Elanco has equipped veterinarians and food producers with animal health products and services.

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE) will issue 10 million shares between $19 and $21 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. The community calendar site aggregates user-created events and facilitates digital invitation, registration and payment.

Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) will issue more than 37.5 million shares between $15 and $17 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. The tech platform connects creators, curators and consumers in luxury fashion.

Remora Royalties, Inc. (RRI) will issue nearly 5.3 million shares between $19 and $21 Friday on the Nasdaq. The Austin-based energy firm owns royalty interest in oil and gas wells in the mid-continent and Permian Basin regions.

Y-Mabs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) will issue more than 5.3 million shares between $14 and $16 Friday on the Nasdaq. Based in New York, the clinical-stage biotech company develops antibody therapies for oncological indications spanning systemic solid tumors and hematological cancers.

