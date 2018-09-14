46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- NIO LIMITED (NYSE: NIO) shares gained 69.7 percent to close at $11.20 on Thursday after climbing 5.43 percent on Wednesday. NIO priced its IPO at $6.26 per ADS.
- Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) jumped 33.17 percent to close at $25.01 on Thursday after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter and issued strong Q3 guidance.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) surged 30.03 percent to close at $ 29.96 after analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $31.90 price target.
- GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) rose 26.3 percent to close at $3.65 following news that the company received CFIUS clearance of its previously announced investment from Harbin Pharma.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) gained 19.93 percent to close at $3.43.
- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) shares gained 17.16 percent to close at $5.12 following Q3 results.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) climbed 14.9 percent to close at $4.55.
- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: XTNT) rose 14.5 percent to close at $4.58.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) gained 14.11 percent to close at $ 119.76 after the company disclosed that it has received necessary regulatory permits in Canada and Germany to export medical cannabis flower.
- Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSE: ESP) gained 13.81 percent to close at $30.15 after reporting Q4 results.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) gained 13.68 percent to close at $6.65 after the company reported a deal to divest its Riverside clinical and standardized testing portfolio to Alpine Investors for $140 million.
- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) rose 13.64 percent to close at $2.50.
- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) gained 12.79 percent to close at $10.32.
- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) shares gained 12.73 percent to close at $9.30.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) climbed 12.65 percent to close at $11.04.
- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) gained 12.31 percent to close at $9.49.
- U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) gained 12 percent to close at $1.68. Barrington Research initiated coverage on U.S. Auto Parts Network with an Outperform rating.
- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) rose 11.92 percent to close at $4.79.
- VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) surged 11.69 percent to close at $4.30.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) gained 11.56 percent to close at $4.73.
- Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: LTS) shares rose 10.39 percent to close at $2.79.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) gained 9.88 percent to close at $48.84.
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) rose 9.86 percent to close at $26.30. Tailored Brands reported in-line earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ: JOBS) rose 9.81 percent to close at $69.88.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) shares gained 9.51 percent to close at $4.49.
- 58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) shares gained 9.25 percent to close at $74.49.
- American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) climbed 9.17 percent to close at $6.55.
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) shares rose 7.71 percent to close at $16.62 after Citigroup analysts earlier initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy Rating and $27 price target.
- USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) gained 7.39 percent to close at $10.90.
Losers
- Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) tumbled 20.08 percent to close at $23.00 on Thursday. Pivotal Software reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter on Wednesday.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) declined 18.75 percent to close at $1.95.
- Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) dropped 18.05 percent to close at $2.18. Fred's reported a Q2 loss of $0.62 per share on sales of $419.658 million.
- Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) dropped 17.88 percent to close at $5.995 after the company released top-line data from its Phase 3 trial of 1404, a prostate-specific membrane antigen-targeted small molecule SPECT/CT imaging agent designed to visualize prostate cancer. The study showed that 1404 detected clinically meaningful prostate cancer with specificity ranging among the three readers from 71-75 percent. Yet the co-primary endpoint of sensitivity was not met and ranged among the three readers from 47-51 percent, while trial protocol mandated that the lower limit of the two-sided 95-percent confidence interval for both specificity and sensitivity exceed 60 percent.
- WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE: WAGE) fell 16.6 percent to close at $40.95 after the company announced adjustments to FY16 financial statements expected to decrease revenue and net income. JMP Securities analysts downgraded the stock, while analysts at Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) fell 15.05 percent to close at $3.16.
- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) dipped 14.76 percent to close at $17.50.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) fell 14.29 percent to close at $2.52 on Thursday.
- Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: SRTS) dropped 14.23 percent to close at $6.81 after reporting a common stock offering.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 13.67 percent to close at $44.07.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) dropped 10.29 percent to close at $10.11.
- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) declined 9.93 percent to close at $28.58 after the company posted downbeat quarterly sales.
- Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) slipped 9.92 percent to close at $16.35 following Q2 results.
- Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) fell 8.35 percent to close at $20.30.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) dropped 9.18 percent to close at $24.72.
- CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) shares declined 7.76 percent to close at $43.37.
- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) fell 7.4 percent to close at $42.55.
