Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Data on retail sales for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on import and export prices for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans is set to speak in Fort Wayne, Indiana at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- Industrial production report for July is schedule for release at 9:15 a.m. ET.
- Data on business inventories for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for September is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
