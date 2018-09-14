Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2018 4:17am   Comments
  • Data on retail sales for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on import and export prices for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans is set to speak in Fort Wayne, Indiana at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • Industrial production report for July is schedule for release at 9:15 a.m. ET.
  • Data on business inventories for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for September is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

