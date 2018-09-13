36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) climbed 39.3 percent to $26.15 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter and issued strong Q3 guidance.
- NIO LIMITED (NYSE: NIO) shares rose 33.3 percent to $8.7942 after climbing 5.43 percent on Wednesday.
- GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) jumped 27 percent to $3.670 following news that the company received CFIUS clearance of its previously announced investment from Harbin Pharma.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) gained 16.5 percent to $26.83 after analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $31.90 price target.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 16.4 percent to $122.1715 after the company disclosed that it has received necessary regulatory permits in Canada and Germany to export medical cannabis flower.
- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) shares jumped 15.6 percent to $5.05 following Q3 results.
- U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) rose 14.7 percent to $1.72. Barrington Research initiated coverage on U.S. Auto Parts Network with an Outperform rating.
- Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) gained 14.6 percent to $3.45.
- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) jumped 14.2 percent to $9.65.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) rose 13.6 percent to $4.50.
- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) shares jumped 13.6 percent to $9.37.
- Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSE: ESP) gained 13.3 percent to $30.00 after reporting Q4 results.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) shares rose 13 percent to $4.63.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) climbed 12.8 percent to $6.60 after the company reported a deal to divest its Riverside clinical and standardized testing portfolio to Alpine Investors for $140 million.
- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) gained 12.3 percent to $10.27.
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) rose 11.3 percent to $26.64. Tailored Brands reported in-line earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) gained 11 percent to $4.70.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) climbed 10.5 percent to $3.16.
- American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) gained 10 percent to $6.6001.
- USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) surged 10.1 percent to $11.18.
- Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: LTS) shares rose 10 percent to $2.78.
- 58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) shares gained 9.7 percent to $74.76.
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) shares climbed 9.1 percent to $16.835 after Citigroup analysts earlier initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy Rating and $27 price target.
- Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) rose 8.4 percent to $3.55.
- MagneGas Corporation (NASDAQ: MNGA) gained 7.7 percent to $0.1784 after the company earlier reported August sales of $900,000 up from $460,000.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) dipped 21.4 percent to $22.6350. Pivotal Software reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter on Wednesday.
- Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) fell 18.8 percent to $2.16. Fred's reported a Q2 loss of $0.62 per share on sales of $419.658 million.
- WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE: WAGE) fell 16.2 percent to $41.15 after the company announced adjustments to FY16 financial statements expected to decrease revenue and net income. JMP Securities analysts downgraded the stock, while analysts at Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target.
- Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) dropped 15.5 percent to $6.171 after the company released top-line data from its Phase 3 trial of 1404, a prostate-specific membrane antigen-targeted small molecule SPECT/CT imaging agent designed to visualize prostate cancer. The study showed that 1404 detected clinically meaningful prostate cancer with specificity ranging among the three readers from 71-75 percent. Yet the co-primary endpoint of sensitivity was not met and ranged among the three readers from 47-51 percent, while trial protocol mandated that the lower limit of the two-sided 95-percent confidence interval for both specificity and sensitivity exceed 60 percent.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) dipped 14.6 percent to $2.05.
- Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: SRTS) fell 14.3 percent to $6.81 after reporting a common stock offering.
- Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) fell 11.5 percent to $19.60.
- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) declined 10.3 percent to $28.45 after the company posted downbeat quarterly sales.
- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) fell 8.5 percent to $42.05.
- CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) shares dipped 8 percent to $43.27.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) dropped 7.3 percent to $25.250.
Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.