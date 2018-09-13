48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSE: RHE) jumped 40.74 percent to close at $0.190 on Wednesday after the announcement that the company will forbear from exercising its right to accelerate outstanding loans.
- Nemaura Medical Inc (NASDAQ: NMRD) shares gained 30 percent to close at $2.86 after reporting 'positive' interim data from clinic portion of sugarBEAT FDA clinical trial.
- XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) shares jumped 26.62 percent to close at $2.925. XBiotech reported the appointment of Peter Libby, MD to its Scientific Advisory Board.
- Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) gained 20.93 percent to close at $2.60.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) shares rose 19.8 percent to close at $9.80.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) rose 16.67 percent to close at $4.06.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) climbed 16.65 percent to close at $50.65.
- Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) shares gained 16.52 percent to close at $119.71. Gilead and Galapagos disclosed that the Phase 3 FINCH 2 study that evaluated their investigational selective JAK1 inhibitor filgotinib for treating adults with moderate-to-severe active rheumatoid arthritis met its primary endpoint in the proportion of patients achieving an American College of Rheumatology 20-percent response, or ACR20, at Week 12.
- TapImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIV) gained 15.59 percent to close at $9.49.
- ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) gained 15.43 percent to close at $4.04.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) shares climbed 13.88 percent to close at $23.54. Bausch Health Companies said it has paid an additional $57 million of its secured term loans and $50 million of its revolver borrowings, using its cash on hand. With this, the company said it has eliminated all mandatory amortization for the remainder of 2018.
- Electromed, Inc. (NYSE: ELMD) rose 13.54 percent to close at $5.45.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) rose 13.21 percent to close at $0.54 after the company received FDA approval to enroll patients in an ambulance-based Phase 2 trial testing its TSC acute stroke drug.
- VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) shares gained 12.62 percent to close at $5.80.
- ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) climbed 12.42 percent to close at $18.55.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) surged 12.18 percent to close at $4.88.
- Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) climbed 11.81 percent to close at $25.18.
- Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LEVB) surged 10.76 percent to close at $3.50 on Wednesday.
- USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) rose 10.33 percent to close at $10.15.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) gained 9.56 percent to close at $104.95 on Wednesday after surging 13.36 percent on Tuesday.
- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) gained 9.44 percent to close at $8.46. Laredo Petroleum will replace HealthEquity in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Monday, September 17.
- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) rose 8.21 percent to close at $2.24 after the company announced preclinical data demonstrating positive effects of coversin in rheumatoid arthritis.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) shares gained 7.73 percent to close at $9.06.
- Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) surged 7.68 percent to close at $30.70 after CEO David Zaslav confirmed a partnership with Sling TV.
- Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) gained 7.25 percent to close at $10.94. Craig-Hallum upgraded Immersion from Hold to Buy.
Losers
- Vital Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: VTL) dipped 92.86 percent to close at $0.45 on Wednesday after the company reported that topline results of VTL-308 failed to achieve primary and secondary endpoints of improvement in survival.
- Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLST) dropped 42.79 percent to close at $0.369 after the company priced a $10M registered offering at $0.45 per share.
- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) fell 14.71 percent to close at $17.91.
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) shares fell 14.35 percent to close at $18.50.
- Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN) dipped 13.65 percent to close at $9.55.
- Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) shares dropped 13.29 percent to close at $5.09.
- Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT) fell 13.23 percent to close at $5.38.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares fell 12.82 percent to close at $3.74 on Wednesday after dropping 4.67 percent on Tuesday.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: COOL) fell 12.47 percent to close at $17.90.
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) dropped 11.83 percent to close at $19.38. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded MACOM Technology from Hold to Sell and lowered the price target from $22 to $20.
- Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) dipped 11.15 percent to close at $17.46.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) fell 11.11 percent to close at $1.92.
- AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) tumbled 11.08 percent to close at $36.10 on Wednesday.
- Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) fell 10.78 percent to close at $1.82.
- Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) shares dropped 7.91 percent to close at $34.95.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) shares dipped 7.43 percent to close at $8.47.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) fell 6.98 percent to close at $9.20. BTIG Research downgraded Snap from Neutral to Sell.
- Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) shares declined 6.23 percent to close at $7.98.
- Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWI) declined 6.06 percent to close at $65.90 after analysts at Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $85 to $75.
- WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) fell 5.85 percent to close at $117.08.
- PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) shares fell 5.76 percent to close at $24.55 after the company reported a 7 million share common stock offering.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) fell 4.27 percent to close at $41.74. Goldman Sachs downgraded Micron from Buy to Neutral.
- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) dropped 4.1 percent to close at $57.57. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Maxim Integrated from Buy to Hold.
