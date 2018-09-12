10 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers:
Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares are up 6 percent. No news was immediately available.
Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) shares are up 6 percent. No news was immediately available.
FTE Networks Inc (NYSE: FTNW) shares are up 5 percent. No news was immediately available.
Care.com Inc (NYSE: CRCM) shares are up 4 percent. No news was immediately available.
RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) shares are up 3 percent after the company reported an increase in third-quarter earnings. EPS of 18 cents are up from 2 cents per share in the same quarter last year. Sales came in at $13.85 million, up from $7.8 million in the same quarter last year.
Losers:
Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) shares are down 18 percent after it reported that top line Phase 3 data for the prostate cancer imaging agent 1404 met co-primary endpoints of specificity and sensitivity.
Pivotal Software Inc (NYSE: PVTL) shares are down 15 percent after reporting a Q2 earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at a 6-cent-per-share loss, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $164.4 million, beating estimates by $4 million.
DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: DLHC) shares are down 12 percent. No news was immediately available.
Jupai Holdings Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: JP) shares are down 8 percent reaching a new 52-week low.
Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) shares are down 5 percent after Q2 earnings fell in-line with the consensus. Earnings came in at $1.83 per share, while sales missed estimates by roughly $3.5 million, coming in at $302.64 million. Q2 comps in the direct-to-consumer unit were up 7 percent. The company issued weak Q3 sales guidance.
Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE: ESTE) shares are down 4 percent. No news was immediately available.
