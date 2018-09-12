38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSE: RHE) climbed 139.2 percent to $0.3229 after the announcement that the company will forbear from exercising its right to accelerate outstanding loans.
- Nemaura Medical Inc (NASDAQ: NMRD) shares surged 36.7 percent to $2.9999 after reporting 'positive' interim data from clinic portion of sugarBEAT FDA clinical trial.
- XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) shares gained 35.5 percent to $3.13. XBiotech reported the appointment of Peter Libby, MD to its Scientific Advisory Board.
- Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) shares rose 17.5 percent to $120.66. Gilead and Galapagos disclosed that the Phase 3 FINCH 2 study that evaluated their investigational selective JAK1 inhibitor filgotinib for treating adults with moderate-to-severe active rheumatoid arthritis met its primary endpoint in the proportion of patients achieving an American College of Rheumatology 20-percent response, or ACR20, at Week 12.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) shares gained 14.5 percent to $23.66. Bausch Health Companies said it has paid an additional $57 million of its secured term loans and $50 million of its revolver borrowings, using its cash on hand. With this, the company said it has eliminated all mandatory amortization for the remainder of 2018.
- ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) climbed 13.2 percent to $3.96.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) gained 13 percent to $0.539 after the company received FDA approval to enroll patients in an ambulance-based Phase 2 trial testing its TSC acute stroke drug.
- VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) shares rose 12.7 percent to $5.8007.
- USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) gained 12.2 percent to $10.32.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 9.7 percent to $105.05 after surging 13.36 percent on Tuesday.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) climbed 8.4 percent to $2.71.
- Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) surged 8.1 percent to $30.80 after CEO David Zaslav confirmed a partnership with Sling TV.
- Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) gained 7.6 percent to $10.97. Craig-Hallum upgraded Immersion from Hold to Buy.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) shares jumped 7.1 percent to $9.00.
- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) rose 6.3 percent to $2.20 after the company announced preclinical data demonstrating positive effects of coversin in rheumatoid arthritis.
- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) gained 6.2 percent to $8.205. Laredo Petroleum will replace HealthEquity in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Monday, September 17.
- 3Pea International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPNL) shares jumped 6 percent to $4.23.
- Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: FOMX) rose 5.8 percent to $6.26 after the company disclosed positive top-line results for its third Phase 3 clinical trial that evaluated its FMX101 for treating moderate-to-severe acne.
Losers
- Vital Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: VTL) tumbled 90.1 percent to $0.6250 after the company reported that topline results of VTL-308 failed to achieve primary and secondary endpoints of improvement in survival.
- Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLST) declined 39.6 percent to $0.3895 after the company priced a $10M registered offering at $0.45 per share.
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) dropped 13.5 percent to $19.01. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded MACOM Technology from Hold to Sell and lowered the price target from $22 to $20.
- Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) shares dropped 13.1 percent to $5.10.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) declined 12.5 percent to $22.3350.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares fell 12.1 percent to $3.77 after dropping 4.67 percent on Tuesday.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) shares dipped 10.4 percent to $8.20.
- Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWI) dropped 10.1 percent to $63.05 after analysts at Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $85 to $75.
- Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE: CCM) shares dipped 10 percent to $2.80.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) fell 9.4 percent to $8.965. BTIG Research downgraded Snap from Neutral to Sell.
- Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) shares fell 8.9 percent to $34.5793.
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) dropped 8.4 percent to $18.4067.
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) shares fell 8.1 percent to $19.85.
- Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) shares dipped 8.1 percent to $7.8229.
- PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) shares fell 7.5 percent to $24.10 after the company reported a 7 million share common stock offering.
- WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) fell 6.8 percent to $115.91.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) fell 6 percent to $41.01. Goldman Sachs downgraded Micron from Buy to Neutral.
- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) dropped 5.7 percent to $56.60. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Maxim Integrated from Buy to Hold.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) fell 5.6 percent to $22.24 after climbing 19.40 percent on Tuesday.
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) dipped 5.1 percent to $85.01. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NXP Semiconductors from Hold to Sell.
