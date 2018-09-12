JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) buyers hardly blinked Wednesday when CEO Jamie Dimon posited his prospects in elected politics.

"I think I could beat [President Donald] Trump," Dimon said during a morning event. "Because I'm as tough as he is, I'm smarter than he is. I would be fine. He could punch me all he wants — it wouldn't work with me. I'd fight right back."

The confidence marks a sharp turn for Dimon, who, when asked about his political potential before the rise of the Trump administration, doubted he’d ever win election as a wealthy New Yorker. Although the demographic drawback has largely diminished, he professed poor odds against non-Trump opponents.

"I can't beat the liberal side of the Democratic Party," he said.

Dimon later clarified that he had no intention of actually challenging Trump.

"I should not have said it,” the CEO said in a statement. “I'm not running for president.”

Mrs. Dimon won’t let him, so instead Dimon said he'll effect change through his seat on Wall Street.

In Wednesday’s address, Dimon led JPMorgan to unveil a new $500-million commitment to improving economic growth in cities worldwide. He also offered criticism of the Democratic Party, advising members to "get their act together" and stop “pounding away at business.”

Dimon has long been politically engaged by proposing economic policy solutions, advocating on issues of immigration and infrastructure and sitting on Trump’s former advisory board of business leaders.

Dimon's political comments Wednesday proved to be less than beneficial to JPMorgan stock. The shares were trading down 0.82 percent at the time of publication.

Photo by Steve Jurvetson via Wikimedia.