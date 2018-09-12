Wednesday is a big day for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) investors and users who are counting on the company to release compelling new products.

Cramer: Don't Rush To Buy The Stock

Apple's stock tends to run up ahead of Apple's product launch events, and it would be a mistake for investors to be buyers of the stock Wednesday morning, said CNBC's Jim Cramer. New investors face a unique risk in the stock selling off during the event itself, as there are always "naysayers" whose expectations are too high, he said.

Beware Of Demand Pressures

Apple could face demand pressures for a new iPhone, although this would be consistent with overall trends in the smartphone market, Neil Campling, co-head of the global thematic group at Mirabaud Securities, told CNBC Wednesday. Third-party data from IDC shows smartphone demand is down 2.5 percent year-over-year in the last quarter, he said.

Investors hoping for a radical new device to be announced that will reverse concerning smartphone trends may want to reconsider, Campling said. Apple's new phone is likely to be evolutionary, not revolutionary, he said. And the iOS operating system will be an upgrade rather than new architecture, Campling said.

Apple should be able to continue protecting its margins, Campling said, as its position as the single largest acquirer of semiconductor material means it can negotiate input pricing from a position of strength.

'Roach Motel'

Heading into Apple's event, investors and consumers are expecting "something crazy" to be announced, but any new product launch will merely be a "computer" that acts as a phone the size of an index card, Granite Investment Advisors partner Tim Lesko said during an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box" segment Wednesday. The company doesn't need to do "something crazy" in the first place to maintain its dominant position within the high-end smartphone market, he said.

The bigger priority for Apple is adding more users to its Services business, he said. This is akin to a "roach motel," where once a user checks in, they never leave, Lesko said.

