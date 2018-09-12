30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSE: RHE) rose 152.6 percent to $0.34 in pre-market trading after the announcement that the company will forbear from exercising its right to accelerate outstanding loans.
- Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: FOMX) rose 47.8 percent to $8.75 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that a Phase 3 trial for the company's FMX101 acne candidate met both co-primary endpoints.
- Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) shares rose 15.6 percent to $118.79 in pre-market trading. Gilead and Galapagos disclosed that Filgotinib met primary and 'all key secondary' endpoints in Phase 3 study in rheumatoid arthritis.
- Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALQA) rose 15.6 percent to $2.96 in pre-market trading after declining 3.20 percent on Tuesday.
- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) rose 12.6 percent to $2.33 after the company announced preclinical data demonstrating positive effects of coversin in rheumatoid arthritis.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) shares rose 8.6 percent to $22.44 in pre-market trading after the company’s subsidiary, Salix, announced resolution of XIFAXAN intellectual property litigation.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) shares rose 8.3 percent to $25.34 in pre-market trading after falling 7.03 percent on Tuesday.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) rose 8.3 percent to $2.48 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 7.6 percent to $103.00 in pre-market trading after surging 13.36 percent on Tuesday.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares rose 6.9 percent to $2.97 in pre-market trading.
- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) rose 5.4 percent to $25.72 in pre-market trading after gaining 15.48 percent on Tuesday.
- Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE: CCE) rose 4.5 percent to $45.19 in pre-market trading.
- Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) shares rose 4.4 percent to $3.31 in pre-market after reporting strong preliminary production for July and August, 2018.
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) rose 4.1 percent to $4.75 in pre-market trading. Pacific Biosciences priced its 14.1 million share public offering of common stock at $4.25 per share.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) rose 3.4 percent to $74.69 in pre-market trading. Gilead and Galapagos disclosed that Filgotinib met primary and 'all key secondary' endpoints in Phase 3 study in rheumatoid arthritis.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) rose 3 percent to $4.18 in pre-market trading.
- Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) shares rose 2.7 percent to $17.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 22.03 percent on Tuesday.
Losers
- Vital Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: VTL) fell 88.9 percent to $0.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported that topline results of VTL-308 failed to achieve primary and secondary endpoints of improvement in survival.
- PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) shares fell 7.9 percent to $24 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 7 million share common stock offering.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares fell 6.8 percent to $4 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.67 percent on Tuesday.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) shares fell 6.6 percent to $5.50 in pre-market trading after declining 3.28 percent on Tuesday.
- Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ: FARM) shares fell 6 percent to $26.70 in pre-market after reporting downbeat results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) fell 4.7 percent to $3.05 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.03 percent on Tuesday.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) fell 4.4 percent to $9.46 in pre-market trading. BTIG Research downgraded Snap from Neutral to Sell.
- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) fell 4.2 percent to $159.80 in pre-market trading.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) fell 3.7 percent to $42.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.90 percent on Tuesday.
- WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) fell 3.5 percent to $120 in pre-market trading.
- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) shares fell 3.4 percent to $41.50 in pre-market trading after declining 6.14 percent on Tuesday.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) fell 3.3 percent to $22.81 in pre-market trading after climbing 19.40 percent on Tuesday.
- Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) fell 2.8 percent to $10.19 in pre-market trading. Annaly Capital Management priced its 75 million share common offering for gross proceeds of $750 million.
