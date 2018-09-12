Market Overview

48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 12, 2018
Gainers

  • Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares surged 116.83 percent to close at $0.67 on Tuesday.
  • Alliance One International, Inc. (NYSE: AOI) shares gained 36.47 percent to close at $23.95.
  • Invuity Inc (NASDAQ: IVTY) shares climbed 27.83 percent to close at $7.35 after the company agreed to be acquired by Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) for $7.40 per share in cash.
  • PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) rose 25.76 percent to close at $4.15.
  • IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares gained 25.33 percent to close at $1.88 after the company late Monday reported a deal with a top 50 US retailer. Separately, the company issued Q3 guidance and said it expects Q3 to see the largest bookings in company history.
  • Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) gained 19.4 percent to close at $23.57.
  • Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIR) rose 17.5 percent to close at $2.82.
  • ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) gained 15.82 percent to close at $21.60.
  • Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) rose 15.76 percent to close at $6.83.
  • Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) climbed 15.48 percent to close at $24.40.
  • Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON) gained 14.51 percent to close at $18.15. Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Misonix with a Buy rating and a $28 price target.
  • Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares climbed 14.11 percent to close at $4.77.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) gained 13.36 percent to close at $95.79 after the company earlier issued a press release highlighting the successful import of its 2:100 product into the UK to supply a pediatric patient.
  • GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTXI) rose 12.73 percent to close at $24.80.
  • Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc (NASDAQ: SSC) gained 11.86 percent to close at $5.00 after the company earlier signed a $6 billion with First Auto Loan. The deal includes lease financing through Ideanomics' blockchain ecosystem.
  • NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) rose 11.1 percent to close at $18.21.
  • Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (NASDAQ: OASM) rose 11.11 percent to close at $2.60.
  • North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE: NOA) gained 10.97 percent to close at $8.65.
  • Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDTI) rose 10.65 percent to close at $46.56 after Renesas Electronics Corporation (OTC: RNECY) announced plans to acquire Integrated Device Technology for $49 per share in cash.
  • Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) rose 10.42 percent to close at $13.25.
  • Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEC) shares gained 10 percent to close at $3.30.
  • ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) rose 10 percent to close at $2.97 on Tuesday.
  • VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) gained 9.34 percent to close at $5.15.
  • AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) climbed 9.06 percent to close at $3.25.
  • Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ: SONC) rose 8.23 percent to close at $38.55 after the company issued strong forecast for the fourth quarter.
  • Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) shares climbed 6.84 percent to close at $124.78 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Monday.
  • Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) climbed 6.28 percent to close at $12.70 after analysts at Bank of America upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $16 to $17.

 

Losers

  • USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) dipped 39.87 percent to close at $9.20. The company earlier announced it will delay the filing of its 10-K for 2018 until an audit committee completes internal investigation of prior period matters.
  • Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: FRAN) tumbled 34.47 percent to close at $3.86 on Tuesday after the company posted downbeat Q2 results and issued weak Q3 forecast.
  • Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) shares dropped 22.03 percent to close at $16.56 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter. The company said it will not provide quarterly guidance going forward.
  • SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) shares tumbled 18.39 percent to close at $11.67 after the company disclosed that it has concluded its strategic review process. The company will move forward with its development and growth plan.
  • Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) declined 17.81 percent to close at $25.52.
  • XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) shares declined 16.91 percent to close at $2.31.
  • Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) shares dropped 16.21 percent to close at $27.87 following mixed Q3 earnings and a cut to the high end of FY18 guidance.
  • Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) fell 15.69 percent to close at $2.15.
  • Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) fell 15.49 percent to close at $2.51 on Tuesday after surging 81.65 percent on Monday.
  • Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) fell 14.5 percent to close at $3.48.
  • IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) dropped 13.79 percent to close at $61.25. Dougherty downgraded IntriCon from Buy to Neutral.
  • Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) shares declined 13.35 percent to close at $31.94 as a consortium of potential buyers dropped their acquisition plans for the operator of KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and other restaurant chains in China.
  • Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) dropped 12.31 percent to close at $2.92.
  • NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) fell 12.22 percent to close at $17.425 after the company disclosed a 12.5 million share common stock offering.
  • Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ: OCC) dropped 12.05 percent to close at $3.65 following Q3 results.
  • Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: KRO) declined 11.65 percent to close at $17.07.
  • Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) dropped 11.52 percent to close at $2.15.
  • Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) dropped 11.33 percent to close at $34.89.
  • Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMP) shares fell 9.95 percent to close at $1.90.
  • Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) tumbled 8.72 percent to close at $3.925 after reporting a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 6.72 percent to close at $3.47 after declining 1.33 percent on Monday.

6 Stocks To Watch For September 12, 2018