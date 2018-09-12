Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 12, 2018 4:11am   Comments
Share:
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Producer Price Index for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Lael Brainard is set to speak in Detroit, MI at 12:45 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Federal Open Market Committee will release its Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For September 12, 2018