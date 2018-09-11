6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session

Gainers:

Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSE: RHE) shares are up 167 percent after the announcement that the company will forbear from exercising its right to accelerate outstanding loans.

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares are up 5 percent. No news was immediately available.

Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) shares are up 5 percent. No news was immediately available.

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: ITRM) shares are up 5 percent. No news was immediately available.

Biopharmx Corp (NYSE: BPMX) shares are up 5 percent amid a news-pending halt in Foamix Pharma; each company is developing acne treatments.

Losers:

Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLST) shares are down 13 percent. No news was immediately available.