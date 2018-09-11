38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares jumped 66.8 percent to $0.5155.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares climbed 30 percent to $1.95 after the company late Monday reported a deal with a top 50 US retailer. Separately, the company issued Q3 guidance and said it expects Q3 to see the largest bookings in company history.
- Invuity Inc (NASDAQ: IVTY) shares gained 28.3 percent to $7.375 after the company agreed to be acquired by Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) for $7.40 per share in cash.
- Alliance One International, Inc. (NYSE: AOI) shares jumped 18 percent to $20.70 after one of the company's subsidiaries received Health Canada approval for the sale of medicinal cannabis oils.
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) rose 15.3 percent to $21.50.
- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDTI) gained 11.2 percent to $46.79 after Renesas Electronics Corporation (OTC: RNECY) announced plans to acquire Integrated Device Technology for $49 per share in cash.
- Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) shares gained 11 percent to $129.6001 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Monday.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 9.8 percent to $92.74 after the company earlier issued a press release highlighting the successful import of its 2:100 product into the UK to supply a pediatric patient.
- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) climbed 9.1 percent to $13.03 after analysts at Bank of America upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $16 to $17.
- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) gained 8.9 percent to $5.1608. Great Elm Capital reported the purchase of Valley Healthcare Group and Northwest Medical for $63.6 million.
- Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc (NASDAQ: SSC) rose 8.5 percent to $4.85 after the company earlier signed a $6 billion with First Auto Loan. The deal includes lease financing through Ideanomics' blockchain ecosystem.
- Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEC) shares jumped 8 percent to $3.2394.
- Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (NASDAQ: OASM) gained 7.7 percent to $2.519.
- Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ: SONC) gained 7.6 percent to $38.33 after the company issued strong forecast for the fourth quarter.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) rose 7.5 percent to $4.62. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Melinta Therapeutics with a Buy rating.
- Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON) gained 7.3 percent to $ 17.00. Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Misonix with a Buy rating and a $28 price target.
- VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) gained 7.2 percent to $5.05.
- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) rose 7.1 percent to $17.55.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) rose 3.8 percent to $10.1072. Wedbush upgraded Snap from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $11.50 to $12.25.
- Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ: CDMO) shares rose 3.5 percent to $7.42 after reporting better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
Losers
- USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) dropped 32.2 percent to $10.375. The company earlier announced it will delay the filing of its 10-K for 2018 until an audit committee completes internal investigation of prior period matters.
- Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: FRAN) fell 32 percent to $4.00 after the company posted downbeat Q2 results and issued weak Q3 forecast.
- XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) shares dropped 22 percent to $2.17.
- Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) shares fell 17.3 percent to $17.5782 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter. The company said it will not provide quarterly guidance going forward.
- Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: MBNAA) dropped 16.7 percent to $12.50.
- Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) shares declined 16.2 percent to $27.88 following mixed Q3 earnings and a cut to the high end of FY18 guidance.
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) shares fell 15.6 percent to $31.11 as a consortium of potential buyers dropped their acquisition plans for the operator of KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and other restaurant chains in China.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) dropped 14.3 percent to $26.6290.
- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) shares dipped 13.6 percent to $12.35 after the company disclosed that it has concluded its strategic review process. The company will move forward with its development and growth plan.
- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) fell 13.1 percent to $17.25 after the company disclosed a 12.5 million share common stock offering.
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) shares declined 12.3 percent to $18.64.
- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) dropped 11.5 percent to $62.857. Dougherty downgraded IntriCon from Buy to Neutral.
- Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) declined 10.8 percent to $2.275.
- Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: KRO) dropped 9.3 percent to $17.53.
- Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) fell 8.8 percent to $2.71 after surging 81.65 percent on Monday.
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) dropped 8.3 percent to $4.31 after reporting a proposed offering of common stock.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) tumbled 6.8 percent to $4.008 after reporting a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 5.7 percent to $3.51 after declining 1.33 percent on Monday.
