25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) rose 65.3 percent to $2.48 in pre-market trading after signing a brand-direct relationship with a top 50 U.S. retailer. IZEA expects Q3 bookings above $9.5 million and net revenue of $5.0 million to $5.25 million.
- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) shares rose 17.5 percent to $3.76 in pre-market trading after falling 3.61 percent on Monday.
- Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ: CDMO) shares rose 15.2 percent to $8.26 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDTI) rose 11.3 percent to $46.83 in pre-market trading after Renesas Electronics Corporation (OTC: RNECY) announced plans to acquire Integrated Device Technology for $49 per share in cash.
- Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) shares rose 8.5 percent to $8.23 in pre-market after declining 3.19 percent on Monday.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) rose 7 percent to $4.60 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.27 percent on Monday.
- Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTX) rose 6.9 percent to $3.50 in pre-market trading after the company said it received $10.2 million in funding to extend the capabilities of the U.S. Army’s Virtual Clearance Training Suite.
- Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) rose 5.8 percent to $103.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.12 percent on Monday.
- Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) shares rose 4.4 percent to $121.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Monday.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) rose 3.8 percent to $53.80 in pre-market trading after announcing a $20 million deal with the U.S. Dept. of Defense.
- Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) shares rose 3.7 percent to $173.80 in pre-market trading.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 3.2 percent to $87.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.49 percent on Monday.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) rose 3.2 percent to $10.05 in pre-market trading. Wedbush upgraded Snap from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $11.50 to $12.25.
- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) shares rose 2.4 percent to $29.09 in pre-market trading after declining 9.41 percent on Monday.
Losers
- Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) shares fell 17.3 percent to $17.56 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter. The company said it will not provide quarterly guidance going forward.
- Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) shares fell 15.9 percent to $27.97 in pre-market trading following mixed Q3 earnings and a cut to the high end of FY18 guidance.
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) shares fell 9.4 percent to $33.40 in pre-market trading. China Investor Group is planning to drop Yum China pursuit, Bloomberg reported.
- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) fell 7.1 percent to $18.45 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a 12.5 million share common stock offering.
- Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: FRAN) fell 6.6 percent to $5.50 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q2 results and issued weak Q3 forecast.
- ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ: MANT) fell 6.1 percent to $32.20 in pre-market trading.
- Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT) fell 4.7 percent to $18.00 in pre-market trading after reporting a $175 million proposed common stock offering.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) fell 4 percent to $2.92 in pre-market trading after dropping 18.93 percent on Monday.
- Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE: MNK) shares fell 3.8 percent to $31.75 in pre-market trading.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 3.8 percent to $3.58 in pre-market trading after declining 1.33 percent on Monday.
- Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) fell 3.1 percent to $2.88 in pre-market trading after surging 81.65 percent on Monday.
