51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) shares surged 81.65 percent to close at $2.97 after Walgreens announced it will buy the pharmacy patient prescription files and related pharmacy inventory of 185 Fred's stores for $165 million.
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) gained 18.04 percent to close at $18.65.
- Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VISI) climbed 16.67 percent to close at $3.15.
- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) gained 16.51 percent to close at $18.84.
- Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) rose 15.01 percent to close at $5.90.
- Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: KFS) gained 14.58 percent to close at $2.70.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) rose 13.75 percent to close at $31.85.
- Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) gained 13.28 percent to close at $21.24.
- 3Pea International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPNL) climbed 13.15 percent to close at $3.70.
- Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HYGS) shares surged 13.04 percent to close at $6.50.
- Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT) gained 11.38 percent to close at $18.89 after the FDA accepted radiographic progression free survival as an appropriate alternative endpoint for a trial of Lu-PSMA-617 in prostate cancer patients.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) gained 11.11 percent to close at $5.50 after the company earlier announced its Scilex Pharmaceuticals Inc has received $140 million in royalty-based financing to support the commercialization of ZTlido pain medication.
- Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) shares rose 11.02 percent to close at $68.28.
- Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) gained 10.86 percent to close at $12.25 on Monday.
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) shares rose 10.84 percent to close at $9.20.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) shares jumped 10.7 percent to close at $5.38.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) rose 10.63 percent to close at $25.39.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) gained 10.61 percent to close at $18.97.
- PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) rose 10.35 percent to close at $23.89.
- Bovie Medical Corporation (NYSE: BVX) climbed 10.22 percent to close at $6.90 on Monday.
- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) gained 10.11 percent to close at $4.90.
- NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) shares gained 9.93 percent to close at $23.25. Barclays initiated coverage on NMI Holdings with an Overweight rating and a $28 price target.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) gained 9.8 percent to close at $3.36.
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) shares rose 9.75 percent to close at $3.04.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) shares gained 8.6 percent to close at $12.00 after reporting a licensing deal with iQiyi.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) gained 8.49 percent to close at $84.50. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. signed a supply agreement to provide dried cannabis to Tilray Canada Ltd.
- Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) shares climbed 7.87 percent to close at $41.14.
- Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) gained 6.03 percent to close at $1.23 after the company received a total of $15.8 million in air pollution control contracts from customers in the US and China.
- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) rose 5.65 percent to close at $64.50. BTIG Research assumed coverage on G1 Therapeutics with a Buy rating.
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) gained 5.03 percent to close at $49.09. Wells Fargo upgraded Foot Locker from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) rose 4.76 percent to close at $42.07. Longbow Research upgraded Kennametal from Neutral to Buy.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) gained 4.07 percent to close at $69.57. Weight Watchers International will replace KLX Inc. in the S&P MidCap 400 on September 18, 2018.
Losers
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares dipped 24.5 percent to close at $20.80 on Monday after earlier report that it has lost an patent court appeal ruling regarding the drug Ampyra, affirming a trial ruling in favor of Teva and Mylan.
- XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) shares dropped 22.35 percent to close at $2.78 on Monday.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares declined 18.93 percent to close at $3.04 after announcing a proposed $8 million offering.
- Jones Energy, Inc. (NYSE: JONE) shares fell 16.01 percent to close at $5.10.
- FTD Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTD) shares dropped 13.42 percent to close at $3.16. KLX Energy Services Holdings will replace FTD Companies in the S&P SmallCap 600 on September 18, 2018.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) fell 13.4 percent to close at $4.07.
- Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: LTS) dipped 12.67 percent to close at $2.55.
- iKang Healthcare Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KANG) declined 11.54 percent to close at $16.25 after the company on Friday announced it will re-evaluate a proposed merger between IK Healthcare Investment Limited and IK Healthcare Merger Limited.
- TapImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIV) shares dipped 11.18 percent to close at $8.26.
- Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) fell 10 percent to close at $1.98.
- Essendant Inc. (NASDAQ: ESND) shares fell 9.93 percent to close at $12.835 after the company’s board determined that Staples offer constitutes a "superior proposal" to S.P. Richards transaction.
- 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ: JOBS) fell 9.89 percent to close at $65.34.
- Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) declined 9.42 percent to close at $6.975.
- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) fell 9.41 percent to close at $28.41. Deutsche Bank downgraded Huazhu Group from Buy to Hold.
- Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE: JP) fell 9.19 percent to close at $10.97.
- Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) fell 9.14 percent to close at $81.65 after the company announced plans to acquire Engility Holdings for $2.5 billion in an all-stock transaction.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) shares dropped 8.79 percent to close at $2.18 on Monday.
- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) dipped 8.14 percent to close at $71.77.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) shares fell 7.06 percent to close at $5.79.
