OPKO Health responded to the SEC Complaint:

“OPKO learned today that the Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a lawsuit in the Southern District of New York against a number of individuals and entities, including OPKO and its CEO and Chairman Phillip Frost. The SEC failed to provide notice of its intent to sue prior to filing the complaint, which contains serious factual inaccuracies. Had the SEC followed its own standard procedures, OPKO and Dr. Frost would gladly have provided information that would have answered a number of the SEC’s apparent questions, and filing of this lawsuit against them could have been avoided. OPKO and Dr. Frost have always prided themselves on adhering to the highest standards of financial disclosure, and they are confident that once a proper investigation is completed and the facts of the case have been fully disclosed, the matter will be resolved favorably for them.”

The Company noted that the complaint does not contain any allegations about OPKO’s financial practices, financial statements or business practices.