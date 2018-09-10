Market Overview

52 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2018 5:21am   Comments
Gainers

  • Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLST) shares surged 91.84 percent to close at $0.282 on Friday after the nano-cap memory product company confirmed the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) issued a favorable claim construction order. The company says marks an "important turning point" in a patent dispute with SK hynix.
  • Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares gained 19.47 percent to close at $71.92 after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. The company issued strong Q3 and FY19 earnings and sales guidance.
  • Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS) shares rose 19.42 percent to close at $4.55 after the company said it will postpone through with a planned equity raise.
  • Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) jumped 18.96 percent to close at $19.45 following Q3 results.
  • Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) shares climbed 16.48 percent to close at $5.30 after investor Richard Schottenfeld raised his stake in Barnes & Noble to 6.9 percent.
  • MCBC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) climbed 16.36 percent to close at $34.57 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) gained 15.2 percent to close at $10.08 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
  • Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DRNA) rose 13.75 percent to close at $14.81. Dicerna priced its 7.6 million share follow-on public offering of common stock at $13.02 per share.
  • BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) gained 13.62 percent to close at $21.19.
  • Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) climbed 13.31 percent to close at $130.89 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
  • Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ZEAL) rose 11.76 percent to close at $16.06 after the company reported the sale of royalty streams and milestones for $205 million to Royalty Pharma.
  • RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET) gained 10.50 percent to close at $21.05.
  • GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) rose 10.39 percent to close at $5.42.
  • Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) climbed 9.98 percent to close at $46.05.
  • Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NITE) shares gained 9.73 percent to close at $24.80.
  • Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) rose 9.56 percent to close at $5.96.
  • Tahoe Resources Inc. (NYSE: TAHO) gained 9.23 percent to close at $2.84.
  • Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) climbed 9.06 percent to close at $2.77.
  • Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO) rose 8.69 percent to close at $5.63.
  • Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE) gained 8.37 percent to close at $14.25.
  • Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) gained 7.69 percent to close at $232.58 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Thursday.
  • Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) rose 7.47 percent to close at $20.15 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and issued strong Q2 earnings guidance.
  • Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) gained 7.47 percent to close at $4.17 after analysts at H.C. Wainwright upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy.
  • CAI International, Inc. (NYSE: CAI) gained 7.45 percent to close at $26.54.
  • ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) gained 7.01 percent to close at $33.75 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
  • Presidio Inc (NASDAQ: PSDO) shares rose 6.83 percent to close at $16.57 after reporting a Q4 earnings beat. The company announced the initiation of a quarterly cash dividend of 4 cents per share. Presidio also announced an opportunistic buyback of 10.75 million common shares from Apollo Global Management for roughly $160 million.
  • Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) shares rose 3.29 percent to close at $227.61 after the company reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter on Thursday.

 

Losers

  • eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN) shares dipped 31.24 percent to close at $8.75 after reporting Q4 results.
  • Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares tumbled 28.67 percent to close at $1.02 after the company priced a mixed offering for an aggregate amount of $20 million.
  • Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASCMA) shares fell 25.36 percent to close at $1.56.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) dropped 24.3 percent to close at $4.30.
  • Korn/Ferry International (NYSE: KFY) fell 23.45 percent to close at $48.97. Korn/Ferry Intl posted Q1 earnings of $0.78 per share on sales of $465.6 million.
  • OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) shares fell 18.07 percent to close at $4.58.
  • Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) fell 17.49 percent to close at $7.83 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) fell 17.31 percent to close at $3.20.
  • New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares dropped 16.67 percent to close at $1.70.
  • Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT) shares dipped 16.42 percent to close at $6.31.
  • PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: COOL) fell 16.03 percent to close at $20.54 on Friday.
  • Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CMTA) shares dropped 15.79 percent to close at $10.24.
  • Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) shares dipped 15.57 percent to close at $2.575.
  • Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: LTS) fell 15.12 percent to close at $2.92.
  • Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) shares declined 14.42 percent to close at $2.73.
  • MYnd Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYND) dropped 14.22 percent to close at $1.93.
  • ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares tumbled 13.91 percent to close at $10.77.
  • MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) fell 12.75 percent to close at $1.78.
  • Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VISI) shares dropped 11.48 percent to close at $2.70.
  • Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) dipped 11.33 percent to close at $19.26 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results.
  • Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR) shares fell 10.82 percent to close at $5.03.
  • Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMP) fell 9.87 percent to close at $2.01 on Friday after climbing 42.04 percent on Thursday.
  • Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) fell 9.11 percent to close at $23.15.
  • Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) dipped 8.59 percent to close at $41.50.
  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 6.3 percent to close at $263.24 after the company's Chief Accounting Officer and HR Chief announced they are stepping down from the company.

