Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2018 4:12am   Comments
  • Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic is set to speak in Albany, Georgia at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index for August is schedule for release at 12:30 p.m. ET.
  • Data on consumer credit for July will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

