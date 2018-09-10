Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic is set to speak in Albany, Georgia at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index for August is schedule for release at 12:30 p.m. ET.
- Data on consumer credit for July will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
