44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2018 12:54pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLST) shares jumped 116.5 percent to $0.3182 after the nano-cap memory product company confirmed the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) issued a favorable claim construction order. The company says marks an "important turning point" in a patent dispute with SK hynix.
  • Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares climbed 22.6 percent to $73.7899 after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. The company issued strong Q3 and FY19 earnings and sales guidance.
  • Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS) shares gained 21.5 percent to $4.63 after the company said it will postpone through with a planned equity raise.
  • Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ZEAL) gained 16.5 percent to $16.74 after the company reported the sale of royalty streams and milestones for $205 million to Royalty Pharma.
  • Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE) gained 16.4 percent to $15.31.
  • Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DRNA) gained 16.3 percent to $15.1478. Dicerna priced its 7.6 million share follow-on public offering of common stock at $13.02 per share.
  • MCBC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) surged 15 percent to $34.16 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) rose 14.9 percent to $10.0501 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
  • Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) gained 14.3 percent to $21.4265 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and issued strong Q2 earnings guidance.
  • Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) gained 13.4 percent to $2.88.
  • Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) rose 13.3 percent to $130.87 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
  • Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) climbed 13.2 percent to $18.50 following Q3 results.
  • Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO) gained 11.4 percent to $5.7713.
  • Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) shares surged 11 percent to $5.05 after investor Richard Schottenfeld raised his stake in Barnes & Noble to 6.9 percent.
  • Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) rose 9.6 percent to $5.96.
  • Presidio Inc (NASDAQ: PSDO) shares gained 9.3 percent to $16.945 after reporting a Q4 earnings beat. The company announced the initiation of a quarterly cash dividend of 4 cents per share. Presidio also announced an opportunistic buyback of 10.75 million common shares from Apollo Global Management for roughly $160 million.
  • Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) rose 9.3 percent to $23.7374 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results.
  • ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) gained 9.3 percent to $34.47 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
  • Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) climbed 9 percent to $4.228.
  • Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) gained 8.4 percent to $234.00 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Thursday.
  • Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NITE) shares rose 8.4 percent to $24.50.
  • Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) gained 8.4 percent to $45.40.
  • CAI International, Inc. (NYSE: CAI) climbed 8.2 percent to $26.7167.
  • Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) gained 7.8 percent to $4.1827 after analysts at H.C. Wainwright upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy.
  • Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMP) rose 6.2 percent to $2.37 after climbing 42.04 percent on Thursday.
  • Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) shares rose 4.2 percent to $229.68 after the company reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter on Thursday.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares tumbled 29.4 percent to $1.0101 after the company priced a mixed offering for an aggregate amount of $20 million.
  • eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN) shares dropped 24.4 percent to $9.625 after reporting Q4 results.
  • Korn/Ferry International (NYSE: KFY) declined 21.1 percent to $50.50. Korn/Ferry Intl posted Q1 earnings of $0.78 per share on sales of $465.6 million.
  • Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) fell 21.1 percent to $8.36 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASCMA) shares dropped 19.9 percent to $1.675.
  • Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CMTA) shares fell 15.5 percent to $10.2705.
  • Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) shares dipped 15 percent to $2.50.
  • Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) shares dropped 14.8 percent to $2.60.
  • MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) dipped 12.3 percent to $1.79.
  • Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) fell 11.3 percent to $22.6015.
  • New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares tumbled 11.3 percent to $1.8090.
  • Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) shares fell 10.8 percent to $1.82.
  • Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) shares declined 9.7 percent to $2.88.
  • Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) dropped 9.1 percent to $3.89.
  • Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) shares dipped 8.3 percent to $3.11.
  • Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) dipped 8.2 percent to $41.70.
  • Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR) shares fell 7.1 percent to $5.24.
  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 5.4 percent to $265.7863 after the company's Chief Accounting Officer and HR Chief announced they are stepping down from the company.

Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

