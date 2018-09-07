Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock was trading lower by more than 8 percent Friday after two notable executive departures. CEO Elon Musk has also been making headlines after appearing to smoke marijuana during an interview on the "Joe Rogan Experience" Thursday night.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) was trading lower by around 1 percent amid reports the company's media and ad chief Tim Armstrong is looking to leave the company and can depart as soon as next month.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (ADR) (NYSE: GSK) was trading lower by more than 1 percent in what could prove to be a volatile trading session. Friday is the FDA PDUFA date for the company's mepolizumab therapy for patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) was trading higher by around 4 percent in reaction to its fiscal third-quarter earnings report that was released Thursday afternoon. The company said it earned $4.98 per share in the quarter on revenue of $5.066 billion versus expectations of $4.82 per share and $5.07 billion. The company guided its fiscal fourth quarter sales to a range of $5.325-$5.475 billion versus expectations of $5.35 billion.

Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLST) skyrocketed more than 160 percent after the nano-cap memory product company confirmed the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) issued a favorable claim construction order. The company says marks an "important turning point" in a patent dispute with SK hynix.

Related Links:

25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Amgen-AstraZeneca, Boston Scientific Opens Wallet, Advaxis Offering