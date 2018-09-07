A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; All Eyes On Jobs Report

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. Data on nonfarm payrolls and unemployment rate for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren is set to speak in Boston at 8:30 a.m. ET, while Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester will speak in Boston at 9:00 a.m. ET. Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Dallas, Texas.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36 points to 25,989, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 3.75 points to 2,875.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 12.50 points to 7,445.00.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.13 percent to trade at $76.60 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 0.16 percent to trade at $67.88 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.69 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index dropping 0.24 percent and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.26 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.88 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.17 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.80 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.01 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.40 percent and India’s BSE Sensex climbed 0.38 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) with a Buy rating and a $116 price target.

Zogenix shares rose 1.42 percent to $46.30 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News