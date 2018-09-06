40 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Renmin Tianli Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABAC) shares surged 64.5 percent to $2.50.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) jumped 45.6 percent to $20.522 after the company disclosed that ARO-HBV was generally well-tolerated in HBV patients. The company said up to 4.0 log10 reduction in HBsAg was observed following 3 doses of ARO-HBV.
- WSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSCI) climbed 33 percent to $6.85 after Polaris Industries (NYSE: PII) announced plans to acquire WSI Industries for $7 per share in cash.
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) shares gained 21.1 percent to $17.45 after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. The company issued upbeat Q2 and 2019 guidance.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) rose 14.5 percent to $3.3782 after the company on Wednesday announced its rheumatoid arthritis vaccine was selected by National Institutes Of Health (NIH) for a commercialization acceleration program.
- Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) shares climbed 13.4 percent to $3.72. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Inseego from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $2.25 to $4.50.
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) shares rose 12.5 percent to $98.40 after the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Tuesday.
- Amedica Corporation (NASDAQ: AMDA) rose 11.5 percent to $0.5239 after the company agreed to sell its spine business to CTL Medical for $10 million.
- Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) gained 11.4 percent to $43.10 after reporting Q2 results.
- Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (ADR) (NASDAQ: GGAL) gained 10.6 percent to $23.86.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) rose 9.1 percent to $48.05 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and raised FY19 guidance.
- Grupo Supervielle S.A.N (NYSE: SUPV) gained 9 percent to $7.58 after surging 10.30 percent on Wednesday.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares gained 8.2 percent to $2.11 after climbing 18.18 percent on Wednesday.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) gained 8.2 percent to $3.495. WBB Securities upgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceutical from Speculative Buy to Buy.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) rose 8.1 percent to $22.75.
- Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) climbed 7.4 percent to $37.15 after the company reported the purchase of International Vapor Group.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) gained 6.7 percent to $3.6580. Troxell and Boxlight reported a new partnership.
- Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTRP) rose 6.3 percent to $39.29 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) rose 5.3 percent to $49.70 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its 2019 guidance.
Losers
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) dipped 20 percent to $20.05 after reporting downbeat Q2 results.
- EnSync, Inc. (NYSE: ESNC) shares tumbled 20 percent to $0.276 after the company late Wednesday announced an agreement to raise $2.9 million in a registered direct offering.
- REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) shares fell 16.6 percent to $13.14 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results and lowered its FY18 guidance.
- ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) shares dropped 14.4 percent to $3.34.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) dipped 13.9 percent to $14.60.
- Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON) dropped 13.2 percent to $15.75. Misonix reported a Q4 net loss of $1.8 million on sales of $8.6 million.
- Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE: JP) shares tumbled 11.8 percent to $11.09 following Q2 results.
- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) fell 10.5 percent to $18.105. Zai Lab priced its 7.5 million ADS offering at $20 per ADS.
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) fell 10.3 percent to $1.92.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) tumbled 10.2 percent to $44.515 after analysts at Baird cut their price target on the stock and removed it as a 'top semi large-cap idea', saying gross margin is near peak.
- Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRM) shares fell 9.8 percent to $53.00.
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) dipped 9.7 percent to $14.36 after reporting a 6.15 million share common stock follow-on offering.
- Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) shares dropped 8.5 percent to $11.89 after reporting Q2 results.
- Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) fell 7.1 percent to $4.60 following downbeat quarterly results.
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) fell 6.3 percent to $16.45 after gaining 120.75 percent on Wednesday. ProQR Therapeutics reporting an offering of $75 million.
- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) dipped 6.3 percent to $7.92 after reporting a proposed $275 million convertible senior notes offering.
- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) fell 6.3 percent to $59.17 after reporting Q2 results.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 6.3 percent to $84.17. Northland Securities downgraded Tilray from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) dipped 5.8 percent to $41.5150 following Q4 results.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) fell 5.8 percent to $11.73 after gaining 11.66 percent on Wednesday.
- Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALV) shares fell 5.1 percent to $17.00 after reporting a common stock offering.
