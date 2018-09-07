Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) recently secured a modification contract to procure an E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Aircraft for the Government of Japan. The majority of the work will be carried out in St. Augustine, FL and Syracuse, NY.

Valued at $164.3 million, the contract was awarded by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD. The deal is expected to be over by March 2020. Northrop Grumman will utilize foreign military sales funds to finance the task.

