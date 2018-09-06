Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV) stock gained nearly 20 percent early Thursday morning. The Colorado-based beverage company saw its stock soar 45 percent Wednesday afternoon in reaction to reports the company said it tested a cannabis-themed beverage in its home state.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLK) was trading nearly flat after a down day Wednesday in reaction to Congressional hearings with Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) and Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB).

Novartis AG (ADR) (NYSE: NVS) was trading flat despite the company receiving approval from Health Canada for its Car T-cell therapy called Kymriah which is used to fight cancer cells. Separately, the company said it reached an agreement to sell partf of its Sandoz dermatology business for $900 million in cash to Aurobindo Pharma.

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) could see increased volatility ahead of the retailer's earnings report after Thursday's close. The company is expected to earn 38 cents per share in the second quarter on revenue of $334.84 million and has beaten both EPS and revenue estimates over the past six quarters.

Renmin Tianli Group Inc (NASDAQ: ABAC) was trading higher by more than 30 percent on no company specific or industry-wide news. The China-based hog farming company is a nano-cap low-float company, which has seen notable price movements in either directions over the past few months.

Related Links:

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Divestment, Eyepoint's Drug Gets Coverage, Spectrum's Robust Data

21 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session