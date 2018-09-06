54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) shares jumped 120.75 percent to close at $17.55 on Wedesday after the developer of RNA medicines for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases announced an update to a clinical trial. The company said interim results from a phase 1/2 trial of its QR-110 therapy for patients with Leber's congenital amaurosis showed a "meaningful improvement in vision in the treated eye as measured by both mechanistic and potential registration endpoints."
- Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: MBNAB) gained 29.85 percent to close at $19.75.
- Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) jumped 18.92 percent to close at $12.76.
- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) climbed 18.88 percent to close at $13.85 on Wednesday after dropping 4.51 percent on Tuesday.
- Nevsun Resources Ltd. (NYSE: NSU) gained 17.91 percent to close at $4.41 after the company agreed to be acquired by China’s Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd. for C$1.86 billion (US$1.41 billion).
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) gained 16.69 percent to close at $89.86 on Wednesday after climbing 18.11 percent on Tuesday.
- Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) rose 16.20 percent to close at $37.52.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares gained 15.73 percent to close at $16.26 amid speculation that the company is working with an advisor on a formal auction process.
- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) shares rose 14.77 percent to close at $16.40 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and raised its FY19 guidance. The company also partnered with Disney Theme Park Merchandise to create a custom limited-edition pattern.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) rose 14.37 percent to close at $29.29.
- Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) gained 13.77 percent to close at $5.04 after reporting preliminary data from SPECTRUM study of brinavess.
- Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) surged 13.32 percent to close at $34.21 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Sparton Corporation (NYSE: SPA) gained 12.43 percent to close at $14.38 after the company disclosed that the US Navy has taken corrective action to reopen the competitive range related to Solicitation No. N000-19-R-002 for Q-125A production sonobuoy to include ERAPSCO.
- Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) rose 11.77 percent to close at $9.02.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares gained 11.66 percent to close at $12.45 on Wednesday after climbing 12.85 percent on Tuesday.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) rose 11.54 percent to close at $2.90.
- Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA(ADR) (NYSE: EDN) gained 11.47 percent to close at $23.42.
- Banco Macro SA (ADR) (NYSE: BMA) gained 11 percent to close at $40.98.
- Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLT) shares climbed 10.7 percent to close at $3.00.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) gained 10.4 percent to close at $3.82.
- Grupo Supervielle SA –ADR (NYSE: SUPV) gained 10.3 percent to close at $6.96.
- Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE: ATV) climbed 9.75 percent to close at $22.005 following Q2 results.
- Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR) surged 9.42 percent to close at $15.10.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) shares jumped 7.93 percent to close at $2.45.
- Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) shares rose 6.78 percent to close at $76.88 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company issued strong Q3 and FY19 guidance. The company also reported the acquisition of technology assets of DCR Workforce.
- Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRO) shares gained 5.46 percent to close at $34.93 after the company reported initiation of 2nd stage of JASPER study of ZEJULA in combo with TSR-042.
Losers
- Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ: HSGX) dipped 72.56 percent to close at $0.76 on Wednesday after the developer of restorative cell therapies announced a disappointing update to a clinical trial. The company said a phase 3 trial of its NeoCart therapy failed to achieve the primary endpoint of showing a statistically significant improvement in pain and function among patients one year after treatment.
- Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) dropped 23.62 percent to close at $14.55 following the release of clinical trial data for its pipeline candidate SB-913. SB-913 is a zinc finger nuclease in vivo genome editing product candidate being tested for mucopolysaccharidosis type II, or Hunter syndrome. MPS II is caused by the deficiency of the iduronate-2-sulfatase — or IDS — enzyme, which is needed to break down or recycle glycosaminoglycans, or GAGs, dermatan sulfate and heparan sulfate.
- American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) fell 18.61 percent to close at $14.61 following Q1 earnings.
- Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ: PME) declined 18.37 percent to close at $2.31.
- Christopher & Banks Corporation (NYSE: CBK) shares dropped 15.03 percent to close at $0.82 after reporting wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) shares declined 14.29 percent to close at $7.68.
- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) fell 14.12 percent to close at $20.14. BioLife Solutions increased ownership in SAVSU Technologies to 44 percent with a $5 million investment.
- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) shares declined 13.45 percent to close at $66.30.
- RH (NYSE: RH) fell 13.07 percent to close at $131.51. RH reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also raised its full-year 2018 profit guidance.
- Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) fell 12.37 percent to close at $22.03 on Wednesday after rising 6.89 percent on Tuesday.
- Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) dropped 10.73 percent to close at $19.13.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) shares fell 10.64 percent to close at $26.30 amid ongoing headline concerns involving its CEO Richard Liu. The Chinese billionaire was arrested Friday in Minnesota on suspicion of assault but was released the next day and returned to China. According to a police report obtained by The Washington Post, the executive was detained by police in Minnesota on allegations of rape rather than initial reports of assault.
- Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTRX) fell 10.61 percent to close at $28.74 after announcing proposed convertible senior notes offering.
- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) dropped 10.58 percent to close at $9.505.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) shares dipped 10.55 percent to close at $8.56.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) fell 10.28 percent to close at $27.50 on Wednesday.
- USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) dipped 9.88 percent to close at $14.60.
- Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCUS) dropped 9.54 percent to close at $13.09.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) shares fell 9.4 percent to close at $18.80 on Wednesday after climbing 7.24 percent on Tuesday
- Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS) declined 9.39 percent to close at $4.15 after the company announced a 6 million share common stock offering.
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) shares fell 9.33 percent to close at $82.19.
- Smartsheet Inc. (NASDAQ: SMAR) fell 8.36 percent to close at $29.05 after reporting second-quarter results.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) tumbled 8.3 percent to close at $46.16. Barclays downgraded Myriad Genetics from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) fell 7.95 percent to close at $37.15 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter and issued weak FY18 EPS guidance.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) fell 7.9 percent to close at $14.10 on Wednesday after gaining 3.73 percent on Tuesday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) dropped 7.75 percent to close at $5.71.
- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) fell 5.97 percent to close at $74.08. Goldman Sachs downgraded Robert Half International from Neutral to Sell.
- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) shares fell 3.92 percent to close at $54.38 after announcing a 3.5 million shares common stock forward offering.
