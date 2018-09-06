Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- The Challenger job-cut report for August is schedule for release at 7:30 a.m. ET.
- The ADP national employment report for August will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on nonfarm productivity and unit labor costs for the second quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for August is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak in Buffalo, New York at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on factory orders for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The ISM's non-manufacturing index for August is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
