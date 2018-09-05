Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 05, 2018 4:59pm   Comments
Share:
Related CLDR
Q2 Earnings Preview For Cloudera
Earnings Scheduled For September 5, 2018
Cloudera beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (Seeking Alpha)
Related AVAV
Earnings Scheduled For September 5, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For September 4, 2018
AeroVironment beats by $0.30, beats on revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers

  • Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) shares are up 10 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 8 cents per share, beating estimates by 23 cents. Sales came in at $110.3 million, beat estimates by $2 million. The company issued upbeat Q2 and 2019 guidance.
  • AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) shares are up 9 percent after reporting a first-quarter sales beat. GAAP EPS came in at 85 cents per share, which does not compare to the 29-cent estimate. Sales came in at $78 million, beating estimates by $4 million.

Losers

  • ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ: PRQR) shares are down 11 percent after reporting an offering of $75 million.
  • Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TENB) shares are down 5 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $(0.18), beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $63.6 million, beating estimates by nearly $1 million. The company issued strong third quarter and FY18 earnings and sales guidance.
  • Docusign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares are down 3 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 3 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $167 million, beating estimates by $7.4 million.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AVAV + CLDR)

Q2 Earnings Preview For Cloudera
Earnings Scheduled For September 5, 2018
The Week Ahead: Mr. Dorsey Goes To Washington, Employment And Wage Data On Tap
Earnings Scheduled For September 4, 2018
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Praxair, Trinity Industries And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on CLDR
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Nike's New 'Dream Crazy' Ad Is Narrated By Colin Kaepernick