5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) shares are up 10 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 8 cents per share, beating estimates by 23 cents. Sales came in at $110.3 million, beat estimates by $2 million. The company issued upbeat Q2 and 2019 guidance.
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) shares are up 9 percent after reporting a first-quarter sales beat. GAAP EPS came in at 85 cents per share, which does not compare to the 29-cent estimate. Sales came in at $78 million, beating estimates by $4 million.
Losers
- ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ: PRQR) shares are down 11 percent after reporting an offering of $75 million.
- Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TENB) shares are down 5 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $(0.18), beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $63.6 million, beating estimates by nearly $1 million. The company issued strong third quarter and FY18 earnings and sales guidance.
- Docusign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares are down 3 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 3 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $167 million, beating estimates by $7.4 million.
