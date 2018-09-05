Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nike's New 'Dream Crazy' Ad Is Narrated By Colin Kaepernick
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 05, 2018 4:39pm   Comments
Share:
Nike's New 'Dream Crazy' Ad Is Narrated By Colin Kaepernick
Related NKE
What The Kaepernick Campaign Means For Nike
Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
Market Volatility Bulletin: International Markets See Increased Volatility, But Do U.S. Equities Really Care? (Seeking Alpha)

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) cemented its relationship with Colin Kaepernick as a brand ambassador after doubling down on the controversial ex-NFL star by featuring him in an upcoming commercial.

What To Know

The advertisement is a part of a greater campaign celebrating the 30-year anniversary of "Just Do It" and features Kaepernick narrating a commercial titled "Dream Crazy." It highlights athletes that have overcome severe challenges, including new Nike signing Shaquem Griffin, the first NFL player ever to play with only one hand.

Nike’s commitment to Kaepernick -- who first caused controversy back in 2016 by kneeling during the National Anthem -- has caused immense backlash, prompting a #BoycottNike campaign and even saw President Trump chime in.

Why It's Important

The decision to feature Kaepernick thrusts the company into the conversation leading into the NFL kickoff.

“If anything it makes the company very relevant leading up the the season,” sports attorney Darren Heitner told Benzinga.

NPD Group's Matt Powell said Kaepernick is just part of a long-term branding story for Nike as it goes after a more liberal and progressive Millennial and Gen Z population, and that the backlash it sees from Baby Boomers is a non-issue, at least in the short term.

What's Next

While Nike's stock fell 3 percent Tuesday, shares closed marginally higher Wednesday at $79.92. The stock is up about 27 percent in 2018.

The commercial is scheduled to air during Thursday's Atlanta Falcons-Philadelphia Eagles season opener.

Related Links:

The Georgia Bulldogs Have The Hottest College Football Ticket In The Nation

Big Tech's Move Into Streaming Live Sports: Winners And Losers

Posted-In: Boycott Nike Colin Kaepernick Darren Heitner Donald Trump Matt Powell nflSports General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NKE)

What The Kaepernick Campaign Means For Nike
Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
Nike Signs Colin Kaepernick For 30th Anniversary 'Just Do It' Campaign
Will Apple Shares Continue Their Run After Huge August Rally?
NPD Group: Vans A Winner In Weak Back-To-School Season
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Alibaba, Apple, Nike, Tesla, Verizon And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on NKE
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

'Billions' Creator Shares Story On How The Show Saved His Career