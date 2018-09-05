40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) shares climbed 60.7 percent to $12.78 after the developer of RNA medicines for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases announced an update to a clinical trial. The company said interim results from a phase 1/2 trial of its QR-110 therapy for patients with Leber's congenital amaurosis showed a "meaningful improvement in vision in the treated eye as measured by both mechanistic and potential registration endpoints."
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) jumped 27.4 percent to $2.65 after surging 89.09 percent on Tuesday.
- Nevsun Resources Ltd. (NYSE: NSU) climbed 17.4 percent to $4.39 after the company agreed to be acquired by China’s Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd. for C$1.86 billion (US$1.41 billion).
- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) rose 17.2 percent to $13.65 after dropping 4.51 percent on Tuesday.
- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) shares gained 14.7 percent to $16.39 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and raised its FY19 guidance. The company also partnered with Disney Theme Park Merchandise to create a custom limited-edition pattern.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares rose 13.8 percent to $15.99 amid speculation that the company is working with an advisor on a formal auction process.
- Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRO) shares climbed 12.8 percent to $37.37 after the company reported initiation of 2nd stage of JASPER study of ZEJULA in combo with TSR-042.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) climbed 11.5 percent to $1.75. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating.
- Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLT) shares gained 11 percent to $3.01.
- Sparton Corporation (NYSE: SPA) gained 9.5 percent to $14.00 after the company disclosed that the US Navy has taken corrective action to reopen the competitive range related to Solicitation No. N000-19-R-002 for Q-125A production sonobuoy to include ERAPSCO.
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) gained 9.1 percent to $17.16 after the company reported proof of concept for DCR-PHXC in the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares rose 8.6 percent to $12.11 after climbing 12.85 percent on Tuesday.
- Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) gained 8.2 percent to $11.6019.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 6.7 percent to $82.20 after climbing 18.11 percent on Tuesday.
- Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) shares rose 6.1 percent to $76.36 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company issued strong Q3 and FY19 guidance. The company also reported the acquisition of technology assets of DCR Workforce.
- Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) gained 5.7 percent to $31.895 following upbeat Q2 results.
Losers
- Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ: HSGX) tumbled 61.4 percent to $1.07 after the developer of restorative cell therapies announced a disappointing update to a clinical trial. The company said a phase 3 trial of its NeoCart therapy failed to achieve the primary endpoint of showing a statistically significant improvement in pain and function among patients one year after treatment.
- Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: MBNAA) shares fell 48.3 percent to $30.00.
- Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) dropped 21.9 percent to $14.8853 following the release of clinical trial data for its pipeline candidate SB-913. SB-913 is a zinc finger nuclease in vivo genome editing product candidate being tested for mucopolysaccharidosis type II, or Hunter syndrome. MPS II is caused by the deficiency of the iduronate-2-sulfatase — or IDS — enzyme, which is needed to break down or recycle glycosaminoglycans, or GAGs, dermatan sulfate and heparan sulfate.
- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) fell 16.7 percent to $19.55. BioLife Solutions increased ownership in SAVSU Technologies to 44 percent with a $5 million investment.
- Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) fell 14.5 percent to $21.50 after rising 6.89 percent on Tuesday.
- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) shares dropped 12.9 percent to $66.72.
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) shares fell 12.7 percent to $79.1235.
- Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS) declined 12.5 percent to $4.01 after the company announced a 6 million share common stock offering.
- Christopher & Banks Corporation (NYSE: CBK) shares fell 10.6 percent to $0.8624 after reporting wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) dipped 10.2 percent to $2.651.
- RH (NYSE: RH) fell 9.9 percent to $136.40. RH reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also raised its full-year 2018 profit guidance.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) fell 8.4 percent to $14.03 after gaining 3.73 percent on Tuesday.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) tumbled 8.1 percent to $46.28. Barclays downgraded Myriad Genetics from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSE: BTN) dropped 7.8 percent to $4.15.
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) shares fell 7.7 percent to $39.82.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) dropped 7.5 percent to $5.73.
- Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) shares dipped 7.3 percent to $43.19.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) shares fell 7.2 percent to $19.27 after climbing 7.24 percent on Tuesday
- Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) fell 7.1 percent to $37.51 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter and issued weak FY18 EPS guidance.
- Smartsheet Inc. (NASDAQ: SMAR) fell 7 percent to $29.50 after reporting second-quarter results.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) shares fell 6.6 percent to $27.49 amid ongoing headline concerns involving its CEO Richard Liu. The Chinese billionaire was arrested Friday in Minnesota on suspicion of assault but was released the next day and returned to China. According to a police report obtained by The Washington Post, the executive was detained by police in Minnesota on allegations of rape rather than initial reports of assault.
- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) fell 5.8 percent to $74.20. Goldman Sachs downgraded Robert Half International from Neutral to Sell.
- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) shares fell 3.4 percent to $54.69 after announcing a 3.5 million shares common stock forward offering.
- SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) dropped 3.3 percent to $11.75 after reporting Q2 results.
