Bank Of Canada Keeps Rates Steady As Traders Look To NAFTA

No surprise, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced it kept its overnight rate steady at 1.5 percent. The bank warned that heightened trade tensions represent a key risk to the global outlook.

In the accompanying communiqué, the central bank reiterated its view that higher interest rates will be warranted to keep inflation on track. It said it would continue to take a "gradual" approach to lifting rates, guided by incoming data, as it gauges the economy's reaction to higher rates.

The future of NAFTA is being closely monitored along with other trade policy developments and their impact on the domestic inflation outlook.

American and Canadian negotiators resumed NAFTA talks in Washington Wednesday morning after missing last Friday's U.S. imposed deadline. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that no deal would be better than a bad deal.

The CAD is trading just shy of the key C$1.3200 level at C$1.3180, up 0.04 percent. The short-term direction will be dictated by the USD's fate, at least until Friday's North American jobs reports.

Market consensus had expected the BoC to remain on hold, believing uncertainty over NAFTA and a desire to avoid back-to-back rate hikes would keep the bank on the sidelines until October 24, when the next announcement on rates will be made.

Next up for Canada is Friday's employment report, due at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

